UPDATED – Hawaii Cannabis Science Dinner & Dialogue Panel to Discuss Company’s Research on the Endocannabinoid System for Breakthrough Therapies

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CURE Pharmaceutical (“CURE” or the “Company”) (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that the Company will participate in an educational panel about cannabis science in Hawaii. This “Dinner & Dialogue” is sponsored by Lau Ola, Hawaii’s leading medical cannabis provider, and will highlight current research and industry trends. The panel will take place on Tuesday, March 27, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

CURE is leveraging the synergism created by combining cannabinoids and terpenes into its advanced oral thin film, CUREfilm™, a proprietary polymer and encapsulation platform. CURE’s CEO, Robert Davidson will participate on the panel in Hawaii and will discuss the company’s pharmaceutical cannabinoid projects.

“It is essential to share our knowledge and understanding on potential pharmaceutical cannabinoid drug formulations and delivery systems because many medical needs are not currently being met by traditional pharmaceuticals,” Davidson said. “This panel is made up of some of the leading minds in the field so we can work together to get FDA-approved drugs to market for those who need them.”

Richard Ha, Lau Ola’s CEO, believes the value of such information is far-reaching, and helps to materialize what is at stake for the State. “According to Forbes magazine the global cannabis market is worth $7.7 billion. It’s projected to hit $31.4 billion by 2021. That’s a compounded rate of growth of 60%, which means a doubling every 14 months. It took sugar and pine a hundred years to commoditize.”

“If we don’t brand ourselves, cannabis will become a commodity like most food items. Hawaii grows only 15% of the food we eat because it can be grown cheaper elsewhere. The result is money leaves our economy.”

“Hawaii must brand itself. We have an opportunity because the west coast went recreational and they cannot go back to medical. Hawaii is different. Our emphasis is on the patients. And, this is in keeping with who we are as a people. What can be more Aloha than taking care of the health of our people and taking care of the health of our visitors? Could we become the Mayo Clinic of the Pacific? Money will come into our economy instead of leave our economy.”

Joining Davidson on this panel are other industry leaders and experts in the medical cannabis industry, including:

Tracy Ryan, CEO of CANNAKIDS & Founder of SAVINGSOPHIE.org – In addition to being a member of CURE’s advisory board, Ryan has dedicated a huge part of her life to educating herself on the medicinal powers of medical marijuana in treating her own daughter’s disease, as well as all other pediatric and adult cancers, epilepsy, autism, and beyond.

– In addition to being a member of CURE’s advisory board, Ryan has dedicated a huge part of her life to educating herself on the medicinal powers of medical marijuana in treating her own daughter’s disease, as well as all other pediatric and adult cancers, epilepsy, autism, and beyond. Joshua Crossney, President & Founder of JCANNA, Inc . – Crossney is working to bridge the gap between analytical sciences and the medical cannabis industry to help improve the quality of medicinal cannabis products being used by patients.

. – Crossney is working to bridge the gap between analytical sciences and the medical cannabis industry to help improve the quality of medicinal cannabis products being used by patients. Autumn Karcey, President of Cultivo Inc. – Karcey became passionate about creating optimal indoor environments where plants can be grown in a healthy, stable manner, free of pests and pathogens without the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals.

– Karcey became passionate about creating optimal indoor environments where plants can be grown in a healthy, stable manner, free of pests and pathogens without the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals. Dr. Dedi Meiri from Israel Institute of Technology of Cancer Biology and Cannabinoid Research – Dr. Meiri heads the “Laboratory of Cancer Biology and Cannabinoid Research” at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. His lab investigates the therapeutic potential of Phyto cannabinoids with focus on the antitumor effects of cannabinoids. CURE is sponsoring research in Dr. Meiri’s lab to understand how varying cannabinoid compounds within cannabis strains can affect various cancer subtypes. The results of the research will be used to predict how to match a cancer subtype with an effective cannabis extract in order to optimize treatment efficacy.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in cutting-edge delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, Israel and Germany, among other markets. The Company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharmaceutical.com.

About Lau Ola

Lau Ola is a licensed medical cannabis dispensary located on the Big Island of Hawaii. We operate within the Hawaii State Medical Cannabis Program. Lau Ola cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses high quality, lab tested cannabis to qualified patients/caregivers. Our commitment to uphold the highest standards and practices helps to ensure product integrity, and patient safety.

As Hawaii’s Premier Medical Cannabis Provider, Lau Ola utilizes innovative practices and technologies to produce the highest grade medical cannabis products in the Pacific. Deeply rooted in local and sustainable agriculture, we provide premium cannabis medicine to qualified patients in our Hawai`i Island community. Lau Ola is passionately committed to improving patient outcomes through education and quality medicine.

For more information about the event, please visit www.lauolapresents.com.

