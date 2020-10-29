UPDATED: Inmar Intelligence Launches New Payment Platform, Accelerating the Connection of Consumer Engagement and Payments

InmarPay™ provides the first affordable B2C payments subscription that accepts and processes transactions across all digital sales channels and cashless payment types

Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today launched InmarPay™, a unified omnichannel payment platform that drives profitability by connecting consumer engagement and payments for retailers, pharmacies and CPG manufacturers. The platform, which is powered by Aurus, the global leader in innovative payment solutions, handles all merchant non-cash transactions seamlessly across all in-store and digital sales channels as well as contactless payment types.

U.S. e-commerce sales will reach $794.50 billion in 2020, up 32.4 percent YoY, indicating that the pandemic has significantly shifted shoppers’ purchasing behaviors with more purchases taking place on digital channels, thus expanding the use of cashless and touchless payments. The shift in behavior has led to an increase in payment fees for merchants, placing a greater urgency to reduce costs. These merchants are looking to implement a secure way to accept and process payments, increase visibility into payment data and lay the foundation to drive shopper loyalty.

InmarPay meets this challenge and expectations set from evolving consumer behaviors by providing merchants with the flexibility to easily accept and process transactions efficiently and effectively. Through the encryption of PCI data, merchants can better understand and engage with shoppers without needing customer participation in a loyalty program.

“We are proud to work with Aurus to launch InmarPay™, enabling the next step in accelerating a merchant’s digital transformation,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Inmar’s commerce technologies, extensive data analytics capabilities and trusted relationships with retailers, pharmacies and CPGs, combined with Aurus’ powerful payment technology and data sets has the potential to transform the entire retail industry.”

Inmar Intelligence will also connect the InmarPay platform to its Retail Cloud, creating the industry’s only integrated suite of media, incentive, commerce and payment solutions. Through this integration, merchants will have the ability to draw new connections to engage a wider consumer audience and drive greater profitability. “Aurus can unleash the accuracy of payment artifacts to the Inmar Intelligence digital platform assisting merchants in more focused and personalized interactions with their consumers,” says Rahul Mutha, Founder and CEO Aurus Inc.

“By leveraging Aurus’ patented payments technology, Inmar is able to bring to market the first affordable B2C payments subscription that enables personalization at the point of purchase. By easily processing transactions across digital sales channels and cashless payment types, merchants can capture potential sales quickly and securely,” said John Helmle, EVP & President, FinTech at Inmar Intelligence. “During a time when consumer behavior is shifting significantly, we are proud to deliver a platform to drive revenue, reduce costs and continue to foster shopper loyalty.”

For more information about InmarPay and Inmar Intelligence’s FinTech solutions, please visit https://www.inmar.com/fintech-solutions

About Inmar Intelligence

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Aurus, Inc.

AurusPay® platform powers payment acceptance across 25+ countries and services merchants ranging from large nationwide grocery and supermarket chains to regional grocery co-ops, independent pharmacies, and value-retail across dollar stores. Aurus partners with retailers to help them achieve measurable benefits and competitive advantage for them by providing:

PaaS (Platform as a Service) to fulfill business objectives while limiting their initial investment (CAPEX), curtail ongoing expense (OPEX) and accelerate time to market for payment technology deployment.

Flexibility to select and switch amongst a wide option of payment processors, payment devices that are suitable to the changing needs of your business.

Comprehensive set of services, tools and reporting to streamline operations and provide actionable insights.

AurusPay® is a PCI-DSS, PA-DSS, P2PE certified processing platform which protects retailers POS card data against malware attacks using its innovative patented security solution, AurusShield®. Aurus is headquartered in Boston, MA and with engineering centers in Pune, India. For more information please visit: http://www.aurusinc.com/

