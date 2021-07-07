Updated KINETIC Reflex Dashboard Makes It Easier for Operators to Ensure Devices Are Being Worn

Cleaner look-and-feel as well as new metrics and reports for easier deployment, more actionable insights, and streamlined data interpretation.

KINETIC Reflex Dashboard The updated KINETIC Reflex dashboard allows operators to view Hourly High Risk Posture (HRP) metrics and to compare risk levels across employees and jobs, including varying-length shifts.

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KINETIC, the company providing wearable technology that fosters safe environments for the industrial workforce , today announced an updated dashboard interface to its Reflex wearable device and software analytics platform that provides a cleaner look-and-feel, new metrics and new reports for easier deployment, more actionable insights, and streamlined data interpretation. The update also includes improved weekly email reports that allow industrial operators to fully-leverage their data and easily compare key metrics.

“Because participation drives success when it comes to wearables, KINETIC is making it even easier for operators to manage their devices and increase engagement,” said Haytham Elhawary, CEO and cofounder at KINETIC. “The updated Reflex dashboard ensures that, at a glance, they’ll be able to easily see their device inventory and take immediate action.”

Enhanced dashboard and email reports are meant to allow managers to be more focused and effective with their time. KINETIC is providing succinct and consistent workplace analytics so teams can easily communicate and act on insights, such as training and workplace redesign opportunities.

New KINETIC Reflex dashboard features deliver the following benefits:

Ease of Deployment – With all their devices visible on a single page, management can easily monitor participation and determine which devices are available to assign to employees. A Weekly Active Time metric highlights which employees are wearing the devices, including the frequency and duration of use.

Actionable Insights – Hourly High Risk Posture comparison metrics allow operators to compare risk levels across employees and jobs, including varying-length shifts.

Enhanced Coaching – Individual employee reports enable the sharing of data with employees to support company coaching efforts and celebrate employees’ safety wins.

Streamlined Data Interpretation – Weekly email reports distill the data and highlight key metrics at both the individual-facility and facility-wide levels.

About KINETIC

KINETIC provides wearable technology and a software analytics platform that helps reduce workplace injuries and protects workers from COVID-19. To date, tens of thousands of workers have worn KINETIC’s Reflex product at hundreds of facilities around the world, with a 50-60% reduction in injury frequency. Customers include companies in the retail, logistics and manufacturing industries, including 6 of the Fortune 50. KINETIC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York. Learn more at https://wearkinetic.com/ .

