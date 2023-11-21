SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO) has been designated a Top 250 Managed Security Services Provider by cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and MSSP Alert, the authoritative news and research channel for managed security services providers (MSSPs).

CISO Global ranked 25th on this year’s international list of Top 250 MSSPs, solidifying the company’s status as an industry leading MSSP.

“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate CISO Global for its inaugural appearance on the list,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs are an impressive group of companies that continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It’s an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry.”

The annual MSSP list and accompanying research identify and honor the top MSSPs worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2023 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The seventh-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

“We are honored to be named to this prestigious list of MSSPs worldwide,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett. “With our focus on leading-edge AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and our deep technical expertise, we are delivering next-generation cybersecurity capabilities to better protect our enterprise clients and to ensure their continuous operation while helping them maintain their reputation.”

Click here to download the list and associated report.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

