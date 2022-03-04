UPDATED: PDS Recognizes Chichi Ilonzo Momah of Springfield Pharmacy as Entrepreneur of the Year in its Annual Showcase of Success Series

Breaking News
Chichi Ilonzo Momah – Entrepreneur of the Year

PDS Founder & Executive Chairman, Dan Benamoz and PioneerRx Pharmacy Software Marketing Director, Marsha Bivins recognize Chichi Illonzo Momah as the Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 PDS Super-Conference.
Lake Worth, FL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) recognized Springfield Pharmacy during its annual Super-Conference, Showcase of Success series, for overcoming adversity throughout the pandemic.  

Each year, PDS recognizes one pharmacy owner based on their dedication to the growth of their business, having a strong business mindset, and their ability to implement new processes and innovations with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. This year, PDS is proud to announce Chichi Ilonzo Momah, of Springfield Pharmacy, as the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year.  

Springfield Pharmacy, located in Springfield, PA, recently celebrated 10 years of being a healthcare leader in the community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacist and owner, Chichi Illonzo Momah, tirelessly advocated for the health of her community. 

Despite being in a town without a health department, Chichi was determined to provide care and advocate for the resources needed for her community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. With the assistance of many volunteers, Springfield Pharmacy administered over 35,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Springfield residents. 

During her COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics, Chichi noticed a significantly lower turnout from patients in underserved populations. Partnering with local immigration coalitions and language interpreters, Chichi assured this population of their safety, despite their immigration status, and encouraged these individuals to get the vaccine. 

Chichi credits her tenacity to her PDS Business Coach, Paul Simpson. She states, “He is a gift to me. I cannot talk about Paul without getting emotional. When I joined [PDS] and met Paul, I was a mess. I had the passion, but not the skill. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”  

When asked what changes Chichi has noticed since joining PDS, she reflects on how it helped her in business and in life. “It has impacted everything. It is all about me figuring out who I am, what I want, and where I want to go with this.”    

To learn more about Springfield Pharmacy, please visit https://myspringfieldpharmacy.com

Springfield Pharmacy |1154 Baltimore Pike – Springfield, PA 19064 

PioneerRx – 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Sponsor PioneerRx is committed to saving and revitalizing independent pharmacies. With unmatched customer support and continuous feature updates, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software equips pharmacies to thrive in a clinical, patient-centered future. By implementing suggestions from users and paving the way for leading industry trends, they empower pharmacies for continued success and improved patient outcomes. To see why PioneerRx is the most installed independent pharmacy software, visit www.PioneerRx.com. 

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS)   
PDS is a coaching-based professional services company devoted exclusively to improving the performance of independent pharmacies. PDS empowers independent pharmacy owners with the solutions and skills they need to make their lives better and their businesses more valuable. For more information about PDS, please visit  www.pharmacyowners.com or call (800) 987-7386.   

