UPDATED: Sonic Foundry Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO) press release published Dec. 19, 2019, certain amounts on the balance sheets and statements of cash flows were misstated. This release corrects those misstatements and announces consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Billings totaled $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 consistent with billings of $9.8 million for the same period last year

Total revenues of $9.2 million compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 9 percent increase

Gross margin was $6.5 million, or 70 percent of sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 72 percent of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2018

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(179,000), or $(0.03) per share, compared to $(10.0) million, or $(2.01) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018; net loss, net of the one-time impairment charges and the benefit from the write-off of the related deferred tax liability, was $(1.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA was $744,000 compared to $(504,000) in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company adjusts EBITDA for non-cash stock compensation expense, severance and impairment of goodwill and other intangibles.

Unearned revenue was $11.7 million as of September 30, 2019, down $1.7 million from September 30, 2018, largely a result of the ASC 606 adjustment upon adoption.

Fiscal 2019 Full Year Highlights

Billings totaled $35.1 million in fiscal 2019 which is consistent with prior year billings of $35.0 million

Total revenues of $34.8 million compared to $34.5 million in 2018, an increase of 1 percent

Gross margin was $25.5 million, or 73 percent of sales, compared to $24.9 million, or 72 percent of sales, in 2018

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(3.7) million, or $(0.64) per share, compared to $(12.4) million, or $(2.67) per share, in 2018. Fiscal 2019 was impacted by a $906,000 severance charge associated with the departure of four executives while fiscal 2018 was impacted by a one-time impairment charge of goodwill and other intangibles and partially offsetting related tax benefit of $8.8 million in 2018

Adjusted EBITDA was $(450,000) compared to $(2.0) million in 2018. The company adjusts EBITDA for non-cash stock compensation expense, severance and impairment of goodwill and other intangibles.

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Review

Product billings were $3.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to $3.4 million in the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in hardware product billings. Service billings, including support, hosting, events and installs were $6.1 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year. The primary driver of this change was a decrease in cloud service billings during the quarter. The company expects to recognize $4.0 million of the current unearned revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Recurring revenue of $5.9 million was 64 percent of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.6 million, or 66 percent of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cost reduction measures taken in the second half of the fiscal year have resulted in a $1.1 million, or 4 percent, decrease in operating expenses from the same period in 2018, despite a charge of $906,000 for executive severance. Full impairment of the remaining balance of goodwill and intangible assets of $11.8 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

“When I took the helm at the beginning of Q3, we refined our strategic focus and put a plan in place to trim costs, drive additional revenue streams and ultimately become a profitable, more sustainable company. The success of the second half of the year reflects those initial efforts. While still in the early stages, I’m pleased to report that to date we have met our top-line expectations and saw significant improvement to our bottom line,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry.

“We acknowledge the mature nature of the enterprise video market but are optimistic about the year ahead. Our teams are realigning to focus on the path forward; offering better and more comprehensive professional services and helping customers solve their unified communications challenges. In the coming year we will apply focused resources in helping our customers move to the cloud, with customers like Penn Medicine – which has successfully made the transition – leading the way,” Norregaard continued.

“The strategic plan and involvement of all employees has injected a new energy into the business that I am very excited about. We commit to making continual improvements to the core business, ramp up our efforts to define additional revenue streams and ultimately drive shareholder value,” he concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense, severance and impairment of goodwill from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarters and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are included in the release.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC Pink Sheets:SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com and @mediasite.

© 2019 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

Contacts:

Media:

Nicole Wise, Director of Communications

920.226.0269

[email protected]





Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

September 30, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,295 $ 1,189 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $135 and $524 6,532 7,418 Financing receivables, current, net of allowances of $526 — 100 Inventories 558 1,027 Investment in sales-type lease, current 163 150 Capitalized commissions, current 464 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 972 941 Total current assets 12,984 10,825 Property and equipment: Leasehold improvements 1,121 1,105 Computer equipment 5,610 5,718 Furniture and fixtures 1,233 1,099 Total property and equipment 7,964 7,922 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 6,396 6,009 Property and equipment, net 1,568 1,913 Other assets: Financing receivables, long-term — 181 Investment in sales-type lease, long-term 134 249 Capitalized commissions, long-term 106 — Other long-term assets 388 415 Total assets $ 15,180 $ 13,583 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Revolving lines of credit $ — $ 885 Accounts payable 843 1,610 Accrued liabilities 2,216 1,609 Unearned revenue 9,610 11,645 Current portion of capital lease and financing arrangements 194 248 Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 968 593 Total current liabilities 13,831 16,590 Long-term portion of unearned revenue 1,842 1,691 Long-term portion of capital lease and financing arrangements 179 187 Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 5,429 1,357 Derivative liability, at fair value 9 14 Other liabilities 143 202 Total liabilities 21,433 20,041 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued — — 9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero and 2,678 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at amounts paid in — 1,651 5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 6,749,359 and 5,113,400 shares issued and 6,736,643 and 5,100,684 shares outstanding 67 51 Additional paid-in capital 203,735 200,130 Accumulated deficit (209,340 ) (207,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (546 ) (676 ) Receivable for common stock issued — (26 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares (169 ) (169 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (6,253 ) (6,458 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 15,180 $ 13,583





Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Quarters Ended September 30, Years Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product and other $ 3,863 $ 3,384 $ 11,631 $ 12,311 Services 5,351 5,106 23,150 22,233 Total revenue 9,214 8,490 34,781 34,544 Cost of revenue: Product and other 1,534 1,416 4,387 5,231 Services 1,219 979 4,893 4,425 Total cost of revenue 2,753 2,395 9,280 9,656 Gross margin 6,461 6,095 25,501 24,888 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,163 3,764 14,727 15,622 General and administrative 1,437 1,641 5,929 6,354 Product development 1,736 1,781 7,353 7,142 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 11,809 — 11,809 Total operating expenses 6,336 18,995 28,009 40,927 Loss from operations 125 (12,900 ) (2,508 ) (16,039 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest expense, net (240 ) (140 ) (897 ) (601 ) Other income (expense), net (51 ) 44 (117 ) 142 Total non-operating expenses (291 ) (96 ) (1,014 ) (459 ) Loss before income taxes (166 ) (12,996 ) (3,522 ) (16,498 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (13 ) 2,978 (90 ) 4,332 Net loss (179 ) (10,018 ) $ (3,612 ) $ (12,166 ) Dividends on preferred stock — (70 ) (122 ) (257 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (179 ) $ (10,088 ) $ (3,734 ) $ (12,423 ) Loss per common share: – basic $ (0.03 ) $ (2.01 ) (0.64 ) (2.67 ) – diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (2.01 ) (0.64 ) (2.67 ) Weighted average common shares – basic 6,736,285 4,989,544 5,833,301 4,655,520 – diluted 6,736,285 4,989,544 5,833,301 4,655,520





Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Years Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (3,612 ) $ (12,166 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of other intangibles 307 621 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 970 1,118 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 11,809 Loss on sale of fixed assets 8 — Provision for doubtful accounts – including financing receivables 116 475 Deferred taxes — (4,450 ) Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants 177 476 Stock issued for board of director’s fees 246 — Deferred loan interest to related party 259 — Conversion of accrued interest to preferred stock — 31 Beneficial conversion feature recognized on debt converted to preferred stock — 70 Remeasurement gain on derivative liability (8 ) (28 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 950 348 Financing receivables 293 1,630 Inventories 472 (41 ) Investment in lease 120 158 Capitalized commissions 123 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15 132 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (204 268 Other long-term liabilities (68 ) (169 ) Unearned revenue (900 ) (920 ) Net cash used in operating activities (736 ) (638 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (433 ) (840 ) Net cash used in investing activities (433 ) (840 ) Financing activities Proceeds from notes payable 5,500 3,000 Proceeds from lines of credit 9,199 22,236 Payments on notes payable (833 ) (815 ) Payments on lines of credit (10,098 ) (23,422 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (110 ) (97 ) Payments to settle put on term debt — (200 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and common stock 873 1,094 Payments on capital lease and financing arrangements (250 ) (298 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,281 1,498 Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency (6 ) (42 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,106 (22 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,189 1,211 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 4,295 $ 1,189 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 618 $ 409 Income taxes paid, foreign 99 112 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Property and equipment financed by capital lease or accounts payable 186 460 Debt discount and warrant 679 127 Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of preferred stock — 28 Preferred stock dividend paid in additional shares 122 230 Subordinated note payable converted to preferred stock — 1,000 Conversion of preferred shares 1,773 1,390





Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)