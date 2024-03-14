Palmetto Publishing unveils stellar, inspirational autobiography on overcoming lifelong trauma

Unpredictable: The walk in and out of darkness cover

Charleston, SC, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Honey Kasper is an overcomer. Two battles with cancer, surviving eighty-nine surgeries, and processing a childhood filled with every kind of abuse, she has built a successful and deeply fulfilling life. Her true story is recounted in her memoir, Unpredictable: The walk in and out of darkness, a brand new title launched this fall by Palmetto Publishing. Kasper’s website contains additional information.

The book was written to reach those who have faced chronic illness, other serious health conditions, domestic violence, and childhood trauma. Kasper believes sharing her story candidly will help readers experience a sense of camaraderie in their journeys. More than anything, she believes she was able to heal as a result of her faith. Kasper describes her story as “the hand of God steering my life away from tragedy,” and she adds that “overcoming with grace and faith in God can change a life.”

The book itself is deeply emotional, showing how trauma can affect a person’s mindset for a lifetime—but also demonstrating how perseverance and taking back control of one’s choices can help survivors to recover. The title also features a collection of poems and a list of song titles that the author has found inspirational.

Reviewers have called the book “an insightful, honest, and inspirational tale of a battle survivor,” and a story that “gives hope to readers… from dysfunctional families.” Kasper, who writes under a pseudonym, invites readers to embark on the incredible journey of healing, and to “build a life of purpose and love.” Kasper can be found on Twitter (@KasperHoney) Facebook and LinkedIn for readers who wish to stay connected.

UNPREDICTABLE: THE WALK IN AND OUT OF DARKNESS is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Honey Kasper is an overcomer whose life shows how grace and faith in God can transform a life. Having survived many years of abuse, trauma, severe malnutrition, over eighty-nine surgeries, and cancer, Kasper writes to help people find freedom from their struggles.

