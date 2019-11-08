Breaking News
Home / Top News / Upliftv Cinema Saturday is Packed Full of Excellent New Religious Premieres and Series

Upliftv Cinema Saturday is Packed Full of Excellent New Religious Premieres and Series

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Upliftv, a unique faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries with a variety of ministries for denominations of all ages presents four family-friendly movies this month. These films are presented as part of Cinemas Saturdays by Parables OTT streaming network.

West Palm Beach, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upliftv, a unique faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries with a variety of ministries for denominations of all ages is pleased to present four family-friendly movies this month. These films are presented as part of Cinemas Saturdays by Parables OTT streaming network.

How to Beat a Bully

11/9 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 1:30

A young man hits rock bottom and has nowhere to turn. With the loss of all hope, desire and motivation, he slowly builds back up through faith and trust in God. How to Beat a Bully is directed by Douglas Billitchan and starring LeMarc Johnson, Timeca Seretti, Carlos Sepúlveda, and Sarah Dashun.

 

This is Our Christmas

11/16 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 1:30

The Foxworth family decides to spend the Christmas holiday with their Aunt Maggy, only to find her beloved bakery is under threat. It’s up to the family to band together, save the bakery and pull off a Christmas miracle. This is Our Christmas is directed by Christian Filippella and starring Ronn Moss, Donna Spangler, Brandon Russell, and Vincent de Paul.

 

Old Rugged Cross

11/23 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 2:00

A new pastor arrives in town armed with a Bible which he’s not afraid to use. He endangers the kingdom of Pastor Luke Wolfe with his plans to own the biggest church, as well as the heart of the prettiest piano player around. Old Rugged Cross is directed by Christian Filippella and starring Juli Tapken, Amelia Mann, and James Alcorn

 

Mission Improbable

11/30 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Length: 2:00

Matthew was born with a silver spoon in his mouth that allows him to obtain his degree in theology from Harvard and land a sweet and lucrative pastoral gig that gives him the freedom to recreate to his heart’s content. When God sends him a dream in the night, he has to reconsider his priorities in life. Mission Improbable is directed by Matthew Perdie and starring Cameron Arnett, Juli Tapken, Robert Gobelet, and Donald James Parker

The new series are:

Stand in the Gap

Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. ET

Length: 30 min series

Stand in the Gap will bring clarity to cultural confusion and making sense of the nonsense around us.  Stand in the Gap will focus on root problems and apply Biblical principles so God’s people can know the truth. Hosted by the Honorable Sam Rohrer & Pastor Isaac Crockett. Production Company: American Pastors Network.

Ignite Your Light Kidz

Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. ET

Length: 30 min series

Princess Estie, who once was an average girl that lived in Persia, gets thrown into a magic portal and falls into a fantasy land called Mushroom Candy Land. While there, she becomes a bubbly pink-haired princess who spreads the love of Jesus into the kingdom meeting various characters, puppets, and villains that try to stop her from spreading the light. It is s directed by Whitney Lynn and starring Whitney Lynn, Jacki Manna, David Rivera, Isiah Williams, and Antonio Santos.

Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications.

Parables is an on-demand streaming network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment anywhere, on all devices.

For more information about Parables and Upliftv please visit: parables.tv / upliftv.com

CONTACT: Jesús Piñango
Upliftv
5612495228
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.