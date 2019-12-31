Breaking News
Home / Top News / Upliftv Presents Supernatural and Romantic Christian Stories on January

Upliftv Presents Supernatural and Romantic Christian Stories on January

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The Upliftv January premieres have something for every kind of audience, from light and fluffy, romantic comedies to cursed, brooding shifters hiding away in a basement.

West Palm Beach, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Upliftv January premieres have something for every kind of audience, from light and fluffy, romantic comedies to cursed, brooding shifters hiding away in a basement. Upliftv distinguishes itself as the one-stop-hub for spiritual refreshment with the best in Christian movies, series, documentaries and teachings.  

The following films are presented as part of Cinemas Saturdays by Parables OTT streaming network.

Out of Time

01/04 – 7:00p.m. ET

A brutal child abuse turned homicide case puts Forensic Investigator Jade MacNeil in the center of The God’s Eye Project, a technology that taps into the very fabric of time in order to uncover the facts. But what Jade MacNeil discovers is a shocking truth about herself that threatens to shatter everything she thought she knew. Out of Time is directed by David Matthew Weese; starring Shelby Lynn, Ari Rufino, and Michael Wilhelm. Runs 98 minutes.

 

Scattered

01/11 – 7:00 p.m. ET

When a group of friends gathers, none of them could have anticipated or predicted what would happen to them that night. What they do not know is that supernatural forces beyond their control are at work and they will be taken for the psychological ride of their lives—whether they want to or not. Scattered is directed by Cynthia L. Leon; starring Mike R. Tinker, Patrick Vann, Smitty Chai, Debra Ovall, and Damia Torhagen. Runs 105 minutes.

 

The Basement

01/18 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Around the world an event that happens simultaneously forces people from different walks of life to cross paths in a church basement. They must survive the night of chaos as well as figure out what happened to their love ones around them. The Basement is directed by Cynthia L. Leon and Gary Voelker; starring Mike R. Tinker, Patrick Vann, and Raian Stanley. Runs 118 minutes.

 

In The Dog House

01/25 – 7:00 p.m. ET

When a divorced mom tries to start dating again, her kids and dog set out to sabotage the dates. They are successful until her high school sweetheart shows up and he’s onto them and they do a comedic battle to sway their mom’s heart away from her high school sweetheart back to their father. In The Dog House is directed by Paul Rocha; starring Kim Hamilton, Matt Massella, and Alana Baer. Runs 81 minutes.

 

Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

Parables is an on-demand streaming network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment anywhere, on all devices.

For more information about Parables and Upliftv please visit: parables.tv / upliftv.com

CONTACT: Jesús Piñango
Upliftv
5612495228
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.