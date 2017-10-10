UPM Paper ENA introduces a game-changing paper innovation at World Publishing Expo

(UPM, Helsinki, 10 October 2017 at 13:30 EET) – UPM Paper ENA is pleased to attend World Publishing Expo 2017 this week. The annual three-day must-attend event brings together newspaper publishers, printers and news media executives, this year at Messe Berlin in Germany.

The best way to grow your business

UPM is proud to introduce a unique paper innovation at the exhibition: UPM Impresse plus C. This pioneering SC paper is custom-developed for coldset web offset printing, offering a smooth, silky finish, solid images and a soft velvety touch.

For coldset printers the paper offers an excellent opportunity to grow their core business by adding higher quality commercial titles, inserts, special-interest supplements and value-added advertising to their portfolios. The use of value-added papers in coldset printing improves print quality, meets the varied needs of advertisers and thus increases press utilisation in commercial printing.

“The ultimate challenge that publishers and advertisers face today is marrying print and digital in a compelling fit-for-purpose channel mix, playing to the unique strengths of each platform. We believe that in

this union, value-added paper like UPM Impresse plus C can make a difference and help the printed product stand out in the crowd,” says Olaf Schwemmer, Head of Sales, News & Retail in UPM Paper ENA.

The revolutionary paper and much more will be on show in Berlin this week. Meet our newsprint experts at stand F.01 in hall 21a.

To learn more about the UPM Impresse plus C please visit www.upmpaper.com.

For further information please contact:

Terhi Jokinen, Manager, Communications, UPM Paper ENA, tel. +358 204 150 491, [email protected]

IFRA World Publishing Expo

The 47th meeting of the global publishing industry, the IFRA World Publishing Expo remains the must-attend annual event for newspaper and news media executives. Exhibitors at the IFRA World Publishing Expo include innovative suppliers to the publishing industry who present solutions and products that help boost efficiency, lower costs and increase margins.

UPM Paper ENA

UPM Paper ENA (Europe and North America) is the world’s leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and service concepts of UPM add value to our customers’ businesses, while actively fulfilling strict environmental and social responsibility criteria. With headquarters in Germany, UPM Paper ENA employs approximately 8,000 people. To learn more about UPM Paper ENA visit: www.upmpaper.com

UPM

Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers worldwide. The group employs around 19,300 people and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM – The Biofore Company – www.upm.com

