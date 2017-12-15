UPM Raflatac partners with SGA and MCC in Italy to create sample book of wine, spirits, and craft beverage labels inspired by natural surfaces

(UPM Raflatac, Helsinki, 15 Month 2017 at 10:00 EET) – UPM Raflatac is launching a new visual sample book to showcase its premium label materials for wine, spirits, and craft beverages. Designed in collaboration with a team from SGA Corporate & Packaging Design led by chief designer Giacomo Bersanetti, the book has been printed by leading Italian printing company Multi-Color Corporation (MCC). The book was inspired by the details and perspectives of the surfaces of the natural world, such as barks, petals, shells, and feathers.

The sample book is designed to inspire, stimulate, and excite designers, brand owners, and wineries, providing them with a tool to help select the perfect label materials to showcase their high-quality products. It demonstrates how label designs and label materials can complement each other and showcases the huge range of visual possibilities offered by UPM Raflatac’s solutions and expertise.

The nine label designs printed on 18 different materials capture the naturally occurring patterns and forms that provide inspiration for designers, reflecting UPM Raflatac’s commitment to sustainable packaging options. The sample book includes 62 blank labels in a wire-bound waterfall and technical data sheets for the label materials, as well as general information about the adhesives and backings that they can be paired with.

“Working closely with SGA and MCC, we wanted to create a visually impactful resource to inspire label designers, converters, and others in the value chain by showing how our label materials provide the perfect canvas for premium branding and creative designs,” explains Jay Betton, Business Segment Manager, Wine, Spirits, and Craft Beverages, EMEIA. “The designs showcase the latest trends in the segment, and the materials included are designed to meet the most discerning aesthetic and technically demanding requirements.”

“The surfaces of the natural world represent a perfect analogy for these labelling materials and introduce a conceptual content to a catalogue that has also been designed to reflect UPM Raflatac’s commitment to operating with the utmost respect for the environment and its inhabitants,” describes Giacomo Bersanetti.

