Breaking News
Home / Top News / UPP Holdings Limited Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd.

UPP Holdings Limited Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPP Holdings Limited (“UPP”) announced that on March 22, 2018, it entered into an agreement to indirectly acquire from Genghis S.a.r.l 18,460,760 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (“Taiga”), a company with a head office at #800 – 4710 Kingsway, Burnaby, British Columbia, V5H 4M2, at a deemed purchase price of CDN$1.50 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$27,691,140.  UPP has agreed to acquire the 18,460,760 Common Shares through a private transaction made in reliance on the private agreement exemption set out in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.  UPP currently owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 57,248,055 Common Shares, representing approximately 49.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.  After the acquisition, UPP will own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 75,708,815 Common Shares, representing approximately 64.8% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.  This change will represent an increase of approximately 15.8% in the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares held by UPP.  UPP’s acquisition is being made for investment purposes. UPP may, in the future, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of Taiga.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

UPP Holdings Limited
1 Kim Seng Promenade
#13-10 Great World City West Tower
Singapore 237994

Telephone:  (65) 6836 5522
Facsimile:   (65) 6836 5500

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.