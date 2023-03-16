Projects 4.1% CAGR through 2033; Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Players Seek to Move Beyond Novelty. Key upper limb prosthetic product manufacturers are Touch Bionics Inc., Fillauer LLC, Endolite India Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., and TRS Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, upper limb prosthetics sold for approximately US$ 398 million worldwide. The Upper Limb Prosthetics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% and reach a valuation of US$ 624.9 million by 2033. This is according to a detailed FMI analysis.

In the global prosthetics market, upper limb prosthetics account for 3.8% of the total. Road accidents are the leading cause of fractured bones, and this may boost the market for upper limb prosthetics.

The global upper limb prosthetics market is experiencing strong growth due to increased amputation procedures and increased research and development. The market is also expected to grow due to a rising geriatric population and increased road accidents and amputations.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,000 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the United States every year, mainly among teens and adults. A biopsy is used to diagnose osteosarcoma, and the tumor is usually removed during surgery.

As a result of the high number of bone cancers in the United States and worldwide, there is a high demand for advanced prosthetics. These devices require a lot of maintenance and are expensive, and reimbursement policies inhibit their growth. As the government increases its support for amputee initiatives, the market will be able to grow at a rapid rate.

“The rise in the number of road accidents is due to rapid modernization and increasing sales of high-performance vehicles. In addition, rash and drunk driving are contributing to an increase in the number of road accidents around the world. This is predicted to contribute to the upper limb prosthetics industry’s enhanced growth.” – said a lead analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Study

Global upper limb prosthetics to surpass US$ 398 million by 2023.

North America is set to capture the maximum revenue share until 2023, while Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing market.

Over the course of the product type, myoelectric prosthetic devices remained the most popular with a CAGR of 4.2%.

Hospitals remains lucrative end user with a CAGR of 3.6%.

Competitive Landscape for the Upper Limb Prosthetics Market

As the geriatric population increases, research and development efforts increase, and technological advancements in upper limb prosthetics increase, the upper limb prosthetics market is expected to grow. As the population ages, more limb amputations are performed, accident injuries and trauma cases increase, and geriatrics increase in number.

There are a number of prominent players in the global plant-based hot dog market, including Touch Bionics Inc., Fillauer LLC, Endolite India Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., TRS Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in the Upper Limb Prosthetics Market

Össur launched the Rebound Post-Op Elbow Brace in July 2021. The brace is an invasive, lightweight, adjustable brace with intuitive design features. This makes fitting easy for clinicians and patients recovering from severe elbow injuries.

PROLIMB plans to introduce a game-changing upper limb prosthesis by December 2020. The new project may integrate mechanical haptic feedback to make the prosthesis affordable.

People with upper limb amputations can now function and think like normal people with a bionic arm created by the Cleveland Clinic in September 2021.

In July 2021, Stryker launched its Tornier shoulder arthroplasty portfolio, which includes the Perform Humeral Stem, a Tornier product designed with four collar diameters and available in several lengths to optimize humeral fit and offer surgeons more options.

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Segmentation by Category

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product:

Passive Prosthetic Devices

Body-powered Prosthetic Devices

Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices

Hybrid Prosthetic Devices

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Component:

Prosthetic Wrists

Prosthetic Elbows

Prosthetic Shoulders

Prosthetic Arms

Terminal Devices

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Indication:

Forequarter Amputations

Shoulder Disarticulations

Transhumeral Disarticulations

Elbow Disarticulations

Transradial Disarticulations

Wrist Disarticulations

Partial Hand Amputations

Fingers Amputations

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by End User:

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

