A unique player in the payments industry that leverages artificial intelligence and industry expertise, the payments consultancy turns to Uproar to increase brand awareness and generate leads

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uproar PR, a forward-thinking, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services to clients globally, today announces its partnership with Swipesum, a consultancy that combines decades of payments expertise with AI to help merchants reduce payment processing fees and streamline operations.

Uproar PR’s extensive work with business technology and payments companies perfectly positions the team to support Swipesum’s goal of increasing awareness nationwide.

“The payments industry is complex, and it requires relationships and industry expertise to secure impactful coverage. At Uproar PR, our teams have developed relationships with national, business, payments and industry-specific reporters that will drive coverage for Swipesum, ultimately boosting their brand awareness and company growth,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “A common goal among our clients is securing media coverage that generates leads and gets more people into the sales funnel. Repeatedly, we have proven that our coverage reaches the right audiences to do just that.”

Uproar specializes in showcasing the impact B2B technology companies have, routinely earning media coverage in publications like The Wall Street Journal, Inc., TechCrunch, Axios, VentureBeat and more. In addition, its clients have seen website traffic spike after securing coverage in industry-specific verticals, such as PYMNTS, American Banker, Retail Dive and QSR Magazine.

“Swipesum truly puts merchants first. Coming from payment companies, our team knows how to minimize payment processing fees, reduce fraud, and streamline operations across the board for merchants nationwide,” said Michael Seaman, CEO of Swipesum. “Large franchisors and merchants trust us to serve as their Chief Payments Officer. Since our founding in 2016, we have successfully served as chief payments officer to large franchisors and merchants, and we are ready to bring those partnerships wider.”

A key component to Swipesum’s consulting services is its AI platform, Staitment. Reviewing merchant statements for companies making millions in sales monthly can take three to four months, whereas Staitment can analyze them in seconds, noting which fees are non-negotiable and which are inflated. From there, Swipesum will work with merchants on a plan, and proceed to negotiate with ISOs to obtain the best possible rate.

In addition to B2B technology and payments, Uproar consistently generates media coverage for healthcare, consumer technology, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, automotive and more. Many of Uproar’s clients have grown into globally recognized brands or have been successfully acquired by Fortune 500 companies.

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. Prior to COVID-19, Uproar had a team of 50 across three offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis. Adjusting to the needs and demands of its team and the new environment, it now has a team of over 60 full-time employees across 14 states. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Swipesum

Swipesum is a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy delivering innovative auditing solutions to businesses nationwide. Swipesum acts as a company’s Chief Payments Officer, combining industry knowledge, AI and proprietary software to create a transparent payments strategy that optimizes payment processing fees. The team of expert consultants provides 24/7 assistance and continued monitoring to return the budgetary power back to the business owner. Visit swipesum.com for more information.

