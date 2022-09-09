Breaking News
UPS Announces Retirement of Charlene Thomas

CHRO Darrell Ford Assumes Responsibility for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Charlene Thomas will retire after 34 years of exemplary service, effective Oct. 1.

Most recently, Charlene led UPS’s global diversity, equity and inclusion efforts among employees, suppliers and customers around the world. Before that, Charlene served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), guiding the company’s efforts to transform its culture and people practices for UPS’s more than 500,000 global employees.

“We thank Charlene for her distinguished career and leadership in roles ranging from Operations to Marketing, and Human Resources,” said Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé. “Her recent work launching our ‘You Belong at UPS’ initiative is an example of her lasting impact on current and future employees, encouraging them to bring their personal and professional gifts to the organization.”

Charlene also led the company’s policy changes regarding tattoos, natural hair and other areas of personal appearance. During her tenure Charlene was named the 2020 Converge D&I Global Executive of the Year and in August 2022 UPS was named one of Supply Chain Magazine’s top 10 companies committed to implementing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives in recruitment and partnerships.

Upon Charlene’s retirement, UPS EVP and CHRO Darrell Ford will assume the additional role of Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. 

About UPS
UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com. 

CONTACT: Contact: UPS Media Relations
pr@ups.com

