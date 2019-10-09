UPS Collaborates With Shippo To Simplify Shipping For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses

UPS extends availability of marketplace shipping rates to Shippo’s customer base of more than 35,000 small and medium-sized businesses

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced a collaboration with shipping technology company Shippo to offer UPS® marketplace shipping rates to the more than 35,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that use Shippo’s platform. With this new collaboration, Shippo will offer its users seamless UPS account creation and discounted UPS shipping rates.

Shippo simplifies shipping for SMB merchants and helps them deliver the exceptional experience that today’s consumers expect. With Shippo’s network of partners, merchants can connect multiple sales channels – including Wix, Magento, eBay and Amazon – to manage all of their orders in one place.

Businesses that use Shippo will now have access to UPS® marketplace shipping rates with a discount of up to 55 percent off, including various waived surcharges. Several services including UPS 2nd Day Air® and UPS® Ground are also available to give merchants the flexibility and speed needed to meet e-commerce customer expectations.

“UPS is committed to providing SMBs with the technology, services and value they need to be successful,” said Kevin Warren, UPS Chief Marketing Officer. “UPS and Shippo help SMBs simplify complex fulfillment processes and ensure timely delivery so they can focus on what they do best – running their business.”

“We are excited to present competitive UPS shipping options to our customers. This collaboration validates UPS’s commitment to accelerating the growth and success of small online merchants,” said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO and co-founder at Shippo. “Shippo is confident that we can build a true multi-carrier shipping platform that will help our customers succeed.”

UPS’s collaboration with Shippo adds to a rapidly expanding portfolio of UPS relationships with leading digital service platform companies specializing in one or more aspects of the e-commerce value stream. The Shippo collaboration is designed to enhance merchants’ access to UPS services, and to simplify their lives by making a seamless connection between their platform provider and UPS® shipping and logistics solutions. In addition, platform providers have the ability to offer their customers UPS rates designed specifically with SMBs in mind.

Online businesses interested in learning more about accessing UPS marketplace shipping rates in Shippo should visit goshippo.com/carriers/ups-shipping-software/.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About Shippo