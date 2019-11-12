UPS Honored As One Of America’s Most JUST Companies By Forbes And JUST Capital

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Named to Prestigious List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognized as Transportation Industry Leader

Scored #1 in the Transportation Categories for Communities, Customers and the Environment

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced it was named to Forbes and JUST Capital’s annual “JUST 100” list for the fourth consecutive year. The company was again recognized as the industry leader in the transportation sector. UPS also scored first in the transportation categories for community, customers and the environment.

“It is rewarding to see UPS being acknowledged by two well-respected entities for its leadership efforts in social responsibility,” said Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, chief sustainability officer (CSO) and vice president of environmental affairs, UPS. “This prominent distinction demonstrates that UPS’s initiatives to mitigate its carbon footprint, develop sustainable customer solutions and give back to communities are making a measurable impact.”

The list ranks the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S. on corporate citizenship and takes into account 29 Issues across five stakeholder dimensions including: how a company invests in its workers, treats its customers, supports its communities, reduces its environmental impact, and delivers value to its shareholders. The rankings look at the 1,000 largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S. and are based on a comprehensive survey conducted on public attitudes toward corporate behavior. The top 100 companies serve as examples of those setting the standard in just behavior for the business community.

UPS remains committed to its sustainability goals and to supporting communities. In October, UPS announced the purchase of more than 6,000 new vehicles equipped with compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems. This investment in CNG supports UPS’s fleet sustainability efforts, will help reduce UPS’s carbon footprint and is expected to have a positive influence on national CNG market growth. The CNG fleet expansion is significant as CNG is used as a bridging fuel to renewable natural gas (RNG), thus providing additional capacity for expanding UPS’s use of RNG.

Earlier this year, UPS agreed to purchase 170 million gallon equivalents of RNG over the next seven years, making the company the largest consumer of RNG in the transportation industry. Over the past decade, UPS has invested more than $1 billion in alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and fueling stations to help meet its target of reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 12% across its global ground operations by 2025. Additionally, UPS employees are working toward the goal of providing 20 million volunteer hours by the end of 2020, which further amplifies The UPS Foundation’s efforts to enhance the safety and resiliency of communities throughout the world.

UPS has been honored with several other distinctions this year, including:

Recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the seventh consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 15th straight year

Chosen by CR Magazine as one of “100 Best Corporate Citizens” for the tenth consecutive year

Named to Barron’s inaugural list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Achieved prestigious spot on CDP’s Climate Change “A” List for its corporate climate action efforts

For the complete 2020 JUST 100 list, visit forbes.com/just100 and justcapital.com. For more information on UPS’s sustainability initiatives, visit www.ups.com/sustainability or the company’s annual Sustainability Report .

