UPS Honors Georgia Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 30 elite drivers from Georgia are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Georgia boasts 329 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 9,471 years of accident-free driving. Felton Lee McCant Jr. of Moultrie is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 44 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 3,498 total full-time UPS drivers in Georgia.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Derrick Johnson, president, UPS South Atlantic District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Georgia drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Anochie, Phillip Douglasville Atlanta Bankston, Sammy Buchanan Atlanta Barnes, William Albany Albany Brown, Landis Fayetteville Forest Park Brown, Rocky Townsend Brunswick Bryant, Joseph Douglasville Atlanta Cainion, Paul Albany Albany Cosper, Joseph Trenton Chattanooga, TN Dowda, David Douglasville Atlanta Ensley, Charles McDonough Forest Park Ferrell, Robert Cairo Cairo Garner, Johnny Oakwood Gainesville Gore, Tony Toccoa Carnesville Hilburn, James Acworth Acworth Holloway, Tracy Blue Ridge Gainesville Jackson, Joseph College Park Atlanta Johnson, Timothy Savannah Savannah Mattingly, Mark Martinez Tifton McCollum, Jimmy Statesboro Tifton McCollum, John Gainesville Gainesville Mitchell, Kevin Warrenton Warrenton Mock, Brian Statesboro Statesboro Peoples Jr, Herman Leroy Cumming Roswell Richardson, Todd Atlanta Atlanta Robinson, Michael Conyers Atlanta Simon, Egra Atlanta Doraville Thornton, Kelvin Hoboken Tifton Williams, James Claxton Savannah Wingo, Chadwick Murrayville Gainesville Woodring, Randall Gainesville Gainesville

