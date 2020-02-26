UPS Honors Minnesota Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 25 elite drivers from Minnesota are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Minnesota boasts 155 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,238 years of accident-free driving. Raymond Welk of Nowthen is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 49 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,973 total full-time UPS drivers in Minnesota.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Stephanie Dexter, president, UPS Northern Plains District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Following is a list of Minnesota drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location Blake, Robert Spring Park St. Paul Draxten, Joseph Cedar Maple Grove Eddleston, Robert Blaine St. Paul Edwards, William Grand Rapids Grand Rapids Ellefson, Jeffrey Savage St. Paul Fredenburg, Robert Cambridge St. Paul Frisch, Joseph Madelia St. James Hardy, Chad Richfield St. Paul Hennemann, Glenn Sartell St. Cloud Hofflander, Mark Eagan St. Paul Holkesvig, Jay East Grand Forks Grand Forks, ND McKenna, Patrick Maple Grove Maple Grove Mies, Jeffrey Apple Valley St. Paul Nye, Charles Henderson St. Paul Otis, Gregory Blaine Maple Grove Peterick, Paul Thief River Falls St. Paul Pinewski, John Anoka Maple Grove Prudhon, Jeffrey Dundas St. Paul Roesler, Mark Hastings St. Paul Sauve, Gregory Jordan St. Paul Sletten, Brian Alberta Morris Sorenson, Louis Burnsville St. Paul Torgerson, Michael Thief River Falls Thief River Falls Weiss, Michael Sleepy Eye St. Paul Zinda, Kenneth Hutchinson Glencoe

