UPS Honors Minnesota Drivers for 25 Years of Safe Driving

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced that 25 elite drivers from Minnesota are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. 

Minnesota boasts 155 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,238 years of accident-free driving. Raymond Welk of Nowthen is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 49 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,973 total full-time UPS drivers in Minnesota.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Stephanie Dexter, president, UPS Northern Plains District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego – over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP – 20 million packages a day.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

Visit pressroom.ups.com for multimedia assets.

Following is a list of Minnesota drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor.

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Blake, Robert Spring Park St. Paul
Draxten, Joseph Cedar Maple Grove
Eddleston, Robert Blaine St. Paul
Edwards, William Grand Rapids Grand Rapids
Ellefson, Jeffrey Savage St. Paul
Fredenburg, Robert Cambridge St. Paul
Frisch, Joseph Madelia St. James
Hardy, Chad Richfield St. Paul
Hennemann, Glenn Sartell St. Cloud
Hofflander, Mark Eagan St. Paul
Holkesvig, Jay East Grand Forks Grand Forks, ND
McKenna, Patrick Maple Grove Maple Grove
Mies, Jeffrey Apple Valley St. Paul
Nye, Charles Henderson St. Paul
Otis, Gregory Blaine Maple Grove
Peterick, Paul Thief River Falls St. Paul
Pinewski, John Anoka Maple Grove
Prudhon, Jeffrey Dundas St. Paul
Roesler, Mark Hastings St. Paul
Sauve, Gregory Jordan St. Paul
Sletten, Brian Alberta Morris
Sorenson, Louis Burnsville St. Paul
Torgerson, Michael Thief River Falls Thief River Falls
Weiss, Michael Sleepy Eye St. Paul
Zinda, Kenneth Hutchinson Glencoe

