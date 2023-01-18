Industry-Leading Pay and Opportunity Drive Best-In-Class Year-Round Service to Customers

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS (NYSE: UPS) this morning released its inaugural U.S. Jobs and Opportunity Report. The report debuts shortly after UPS welcomed 100,000 seasonal employees in roles that become stepping stones to professionally and personally fulfilling career and economic opportunities.

The compensation and benefits offered to UPS employees are inextricably linked to the value and trust consistently seen in the UPS-customer relationship. In fact, UPSers delivered a 97.5% on-time delivery rate in the U.S. this past holiday season.

“Our business is built around our superior on-time performance, our ability to deliver innovative, market-leading solutions and our purpose-driven UPSers who deliver what matters every day,” said Carol Tomé, Chief Executive Officer, UPS. “Whether they want a part-time role with tuition reimbursement, extra money to fuel entrepreneurial passions or a long-term career, UPS jobs change lives and families for the better. UPSers want a company where they are valued and offered opportunities to grow. We deliver that and more in the U.S. and around the world.”

Highlights from the inaugural UPS Jobs and Opportunity Report include:

Industry-leading Wages and Benefits. UPS offers industry-leading compensation packages for full-time package delivery drivers, who average $95,000 a year in wages. Total compensation for drivers (including health, welfare and pension contributions) on average is $145,000 a year.

UPS offers industry-leading compensation packages for full-time package delivery drivers, who average $95,000 a year in wages. Total compensation for drivers (including health, welfare and pension contributions) on average is $145,000 a year. Part-Time Jobs with Full-Time Benefits. Part-time jobs with UPS provide health and retirement benefits comparable to, and often better than, other full-time roles in the logistics industry. Part-time employees receive pension contributions, and every employee is eligible the day they are hired for up to $25,000 in tuition reimbursement.

Part-time jobs with UPS provide health and retirement benefits comparable to, and often better than, other full-time roles in the logistics industry. Part-time employees receive pension contributions, and every employee is eligible the day they are hired for up to $25,000 in tuition reimbursement. Moving Up. UPS has one of the strongest and longest-standing promotion-from-within cultures of any company in America. Half of UPS’s management ranks represent employees who were promoted into management from entry-level positions.

UPS has one of the strongest and longest-standing promotion-from-within cultures of any company in America. Half of UPS’s management ranks represent employees who were promoted into management from entry-level positions. Creating Opportunities. Nearly one-third of our 100,000 seasonal employees were promoted into permanent positions following the 2021 holiday season. Almost half of full-time U.S.-based UPS union employees, including delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, have more than 10 years of service.

Nearly one-third of our 100,000 seasonal employees were promoted into permanent positions following the 2021 holiday season. Almost half of full-time U.S.-based UPS union employees, including delivery and tractor-trailer drivers, have more than 10 years of service. Earn and Learn. Tuition assistance has been an important part of UPS’s total rewards package for both part-time and full-time employees for more than 25 years. In fact, UPS invested nearly $30 million in education assistance programs in 2021.

Tuition assistance has been an important part of UPS’s total rewards package for both part-time and full-time employees for more than 25 years. In fact, UPS invested nearly $30 million in education assistance programs in 2021. Engaged Union Partnership. As the largest employer of Teamsters in the world, UPS is proud to have worked collaboratively with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for almost 100 years and counting. UPS is committed to partnering with the unions that represent our employees to address key issues that are mutually beneficial, including safety, scheduling and job growth.

“I started at UPS in a part-time role, took advantage of the tuition reimbursement program in college and now, more than 32 years later, I have the honor of leading our U.S. operations,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “I’m here because UPS is a place of opportunity, and my story is only one example of how this company creates opportunities for our people to make a difference for their families, our customers and our communities.”

UPS U.S. Jobs and Opportunity Report Methodology

The report details UPS’s U.S. small package workforce. These employees deliver what matters for UPS customers and communities every day and include the approximately 350,000 employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The report does not include data from our International Small Package, Supply Chain Solutions or Corporate business units.

