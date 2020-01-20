UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter Results On Thursday, January 30, 2020

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2019 fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time.
At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call. This call will be open to reporters and the public via a live Webcast.
To listen to the live Webcast, go to http://www.investors.ups.com and click on Earnings Webcast. The Webcast audio will remain accessible on the Investor Relations Website for a limited time following the call.
CONTACT: Kyle Peterson 404-828-4626 [email protected]
