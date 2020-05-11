Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Upserve offers free Online Ordering for 12 months to all restaurants and expands contact-free payment options

Upserve offers free Online Ordering for 12 months to all restaurants and expands contact-free payment options

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Upserve’s Free Online Ordering Platform

Upserve is offering its Virtual POS and Online Ordering tools for free for 12 months to any restaurant.

Upserve is offering its Virtual POS and Online Ordering tools for free for 12 months to any restaurant.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As restaurants develop innovative solutions to keep serving their communities, Upserve is doing all we can to be as creative and innovative as our customers; building the tools restaurants need to not only survive but thrive in this new economy.

Upserve is offering its Virtual POS and Online Ordering tools for free for 12 months to any restaurant.

  • Upserve’s new Online Ordering program gives free Online Ordering to any restaurant that needs it.
  • No point of sale? No problem. Upserve is implementing online ordering for any restaurant with an iPad and an internet connection.
  • Restaurants can be up and running in 48 hours or less with free professional implementation included with this program.
  • Upserve is creating and running Free Facebook Ads for all Upserve Online Ordering customers to drive new business to their website.
  • Upserve will cover all ‘Card Not Present’ fees for online orders and restaurants keep 100% of their profits. Unlike many third-party apps, there are no hidden fees charged to the restaurants.

“Restaurants play a vital role in all of our communities,” said CEO Sheryl Hoskins. “At Upserve, we’re doing everything we can to make sure our customers are not only surviving this situation but finding unique ways to pivot their business and truly thrive. And we’re happy to welcome our free Online Ordering restaurants to the Upserve family during this crisis.”

We are now seeing dozens of restaurants return to pre-dining ban sales levels with just Online Ordering.

  • From February to April Upserve saw a 169% increase in the number of restaurants actively using Online Ordering with Upserve, paired with an 840% increase in weekly sales via online ordering.

We are also expanding the reach, usability, and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities of our Online Ordering Platform to drive greater revenues for restaurants while enhancing the online guest experience.

  • Upserve’s “Intelligent Menu” capabilities use AI/ML to highlight the most successful online ordering menu items to increase sales and return customers.
  • Upserve has launched custom promo codes for online ordering customers as well as customized messaging and branding capabilities. Upserve online ordering customers that use photos and branded images on their site see 60% more revenue, on average.

Keeping Restaurants and Guests Safe: Contact-Free Payments on Upserve Mobile POS.

  • As restaurants prepare to re-open safely, guests are demanding new standards for dining interaction and sanitation.
  • Now guests can not only order and pay from their phone with Upserve Online Ordering, but curbside or dine-in customers can tap their card on an Upserve mobile POS device for payment with limited guest interaction.

To start using Upserve Online Ordering for free for 12 months or to learn more about contact-free payments, visit upserve.com.

Amber van Moessner
1 (855) 66G ETUP
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cea00a2-6099-4b08-bd7a-a5f5e43a6d35

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.