Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Upside Learning Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Upside Learning Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Brandon Hall Group—the leader in Empowering, Recognizing, and Certifying Excellence in HCM—recently announced that Upside Learning is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that Upside Learning delivers Real Engagement and Real Outcomes by Going Beyond the tick-the-box mindset of the traditional approaches towards learning.

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Upside Learning is living their mission—to help L&D make a business impact: one learning experience at a time. Since 2004, Upside Learning has established itself in the Digital Learning space as the leading service provider of end-to-end digital learning solutions for Fortune-1000 companies across the globe. Upside Learning is passionate about delivering creative and impactful solutions that are business-centric and employee-focused.

 “With a strategy that prioritizes both business and employee needs, Upside Learning is on a mission to make a positive business impact for their clients by levering their learning solutions,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.  “The organization’s track record reflects a relentless effort towards helping businesses develop their talent. As a distinguished learning solutions provider, Upside Learning’s digital footprint focuses on positively impacting key business metrics for their clients by providing a state of the art learning environment to their employees. Upside Learning is a stand-out in the large landscape of learning technology providers.  Upside Learning has really upped its game in a time when L&D organizations are striving to make a meaningful contribution to their companies.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years understanding better Upside Learning as a solutions provider as well as the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies, and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Upside Learning organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Upside Learning product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

Amit GargCEO & Founder, Upside Learningsaid “We are excited to be certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group. This is based on our years of focused work in crafting and delivering learning experiences that make business impact.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Upside Learning offerings, measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

 

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

 

About Upside Learning

For over 16 years, Upside Learning has consistently delivered best-in-class custom learning solutions to organizations worldwide. The focal point has been to help customers deliver real outcomes by helping them achieve performance improvements that are aligned with their business objectives. Upside Learning aims to make a real impact on organizational metrics and behaviors by supporting organizations to bolster their core teams.

With experience in offerings such as virtual Instructor-led Training, Bespoke Learning, Learning Consultancy, Performance Support Aids, eBooks, or Game-based learning, Upside Learning strives to add value to every learning solution it creates.

To support its specialized offerings, the company has dedicated infrastructure, including the Testing Lab (which can handle virtually any browser and hardware combination), R&D, and a fully responsive content framework. In its 16 years, Upside Learning has won more than 52 awards and several accolades.

Learn more about Upside Learning at:
www.upsidelearning.com

 

Attachment

  • Preferred-Tech-Partner_Silver_Upside Learning 
CONTACT: David Forry
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.