Tech Advisory Firm Co-founders David Weisenberg and Bob Matthews to Join UPSTACK’s Fast-Growing Platform as Partners and Managing Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UPSTACK, the fastest-growing platform for digital infrastructure, announced today that it acquired Progressive Communications Management Inc. (PCM), a technology services advisory firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

As part of UPSTACK’s investment, PCM Co-founders Bob Matthews and David Weisenberg will join the company as Partners and Managing Directors.

Founded in 2001, PCM advises enterprise and midmarket organizations on the optimal cloud, network and communications solutions to meet their business and financial objectives, then backs up its recommendations with ongoing management and support. The company offers connectivity, managed network services, cybersecurity, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and SD-WAN, cloud infrastructure and applications, data center and colocation, and unified communications and contact center solutions.

“Bob Matthews and David Weisenberg built PCM into one of the most successful tech services advisory firms based on one simple principle—do the right thing for the customer,” said UPSTACK Founder and CEO Christopher Trapp. “Their customer-first mindset is a perfect match with UPSTACK. I’m happy to welcome them to our team.”

Matthews and Weisenberg first met in the late 1980s and worked together on account teams for competitive telecommunications companies, such as LDDS, Worldcom and MCI. Over time, they found it increasingly difficult to provide the best-fit solutions for enterprise clients when representing only one provider.

“We realized it made more sense to leverage our knowledge and contacts and represent the customer instead,” said Matthews. The two joined forces as independent agents in 2001, and within 90 days, enterprise clients and referrals signed on, validating their decision.

Over the past 22 years, PCM’s service-oriented approach has proved highly successful, earning many longstanding domestic and multinational clients in industries such as media, health care, finance, business process outsourcing (BPO) and more.

To continue PCM’s growth trajectory, the co-founders knew they would need greater expertise in emerging technologies and a larger staff to maintain high customer support levels. Rather than hire and build, they chose to partner with UPSTACK.

“The UPSTACK partnership gives us the ability to grow our client base while expanding our team and solutions expertise to deliver better support to our customers,” said Weisenberg.

The co-founders selected UPSTACK for its high level of competency and cultural fit. “It came down to the people – the leadership team, the advisors and the folks behind the scenes,” said Matthews. “We’re confident that we’re partnering with a company that will continue to do the right thing for our customers.”

For more information about UPSTACK’s agency investment program, contact partners@upstack.com.

About Progressive Communications Management Inc.

About UPSTACK

Founded in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is designed, sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry’s leading technology experts, dedicated customer experience resources and its own advanced technology ecosystem, UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, businesses streamline IT architecture, procurement and ongoing management by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology advisory services. UPSTACK’s expertise includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at www.upstack.com.