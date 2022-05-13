UPSTART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Upstart Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Upstart Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST) on behalf of Upstart stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Upstart has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cite “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

