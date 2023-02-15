SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 Shareholder Letter.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2 p.m. Pacific Time/5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .