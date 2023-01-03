SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that VP of Investor Relations Evan Barbosa will participate in investor meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.