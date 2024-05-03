Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held April 30th through May 2nd are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through May 7th.

April 30th

Presentation Ticker(s) Bannerman Energy Ltd. OTCQX: BNNLF | ASX: BMN Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO F3 Uranium Corp. OTCQB: FUUFF | TSXV: FUU Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC Myriad Uranium Corp. OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M C2C Metals Corp. Pink: CTCGF | CSE: CTOC



May 1st

Presentation Ticker(s) Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO CleanTech Lithium Plc OTCQX: CTLHF | AIM: CTL Outcrop Silver OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQB: WLBMF | TSX: WM Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI Graphite One Inc. OTCQX: GPHOF | TSXV: GPH Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd OTCQB: SRCGF | TSXV: SHL AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA White Gold Corp. OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO O3 Mining Inc. OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII



May 2nd

Presentation Ticker(s) Serabi Gold Plc OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI Silver Range Resources Ltd. Pink: SLRRF | TSXV: SNG Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]