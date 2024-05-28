Funds provide annual awards for high school students bound for community college or technical school, encouraging career readiness for renewables

HOUSTON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer (IPP), proudly announces the launch of a new scholarship program to support high school students in communities surrounding its operational projects. This sustained initiative aims to provide crucial financial assistance for students attending local community colleges or technical schools, ensuring support throughout the lifespan of each Urban Grid project.

Urban Grid plans to donate $225,000 within the first five years of its program to support over 80 eligible students in their pursuit of higher education. “By providing opportunities for students in our project communities to learn a trade and potentially move into a career in renewables and the larger energy industry, we’re funding the workforce of the future,” said Val Newcomb, Vice President of Economic and Community Development for Urban Grid.

The launch of the program coincides with the substantial completion of Crystal Hill, Urban Grid’s first operational solar project in southern Virginia and where $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students in Halifax County, which includes $5,000 in matching funds from Urban Grid’s EPC partner DEPCOM Power. Additional Urban Grid projects are currently under construction in Fannett Township Pennsylvania, Queen Anne’s County Maryland and Frederick County, Virginia and scholarships will be announced in those communities when the facilities are operational in 2025.

Pete Candelaria, Urban Grid CEO, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, “It’s an extraordinary achievement for our team to see Crystal Hill Solar come to life. We are grateful for the collaborative relationship that we’ve formed with many community members and government leaders in Halifax County as this project progressed. Today, we extend our commitment to this community far beyond the facility’s fence, ensuring community support for decades to come.”

“This exciting program expands opportunities for students in Halifax County and we’re thrilled to partner with Urban Grid to deliver these awards annually,” said Larry Clark, the Executive Director of Halifax County Public Schools Education Foundation, administrator of Urban Grid’s Crystal Hill Solar Community Scholarship.

DEPCOM Power VP of Business Development, Ellis Peterson, remarked “Our Partnership with Urban Grid extends beyond the build of the project and into the greater Halifax Community. We are delighted to match this inaugural scholarship and look forward to participating in additional locations in the future.”

Crystal Hill Solar was built by DEPCOM Power, which employed over 600 workers at its peak construction period from 2023-2024, and began operations in March 2024. The facility is owned and operated by Urban Grid and will generate millions in tax revenue for Halifax County and power nearly 11,000 homes annually while offsetting over 61,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

High school students and guidance counselors are encouraged to visit https://www.urbangridsolar.com/community-commitment/ for more information about the scholarship program and how to apply.

Urban Grid

Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer, facilitates a rapid and sustainable energy transition by developing high-quality renewable energy projects, fostering community partnerships, and serving as a good land steward. Our company is positioned to own and operate its facilities while cultivating a land management system that benefits farmers, communities, and the natural world through agrivoltaics. Urban Grid maintains a delivery-focused approach with the goal of being a good neighbor, corporate citizen, and trusted energy solutions partner. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with teams situated strategically throughout the United States, Urban Grid has a long history of contributing to the clean energy economy. In addition to 940 megawatts currently under construction, we are actively developing a growing portfolio of more than 12,000 megawatts of solar PV and 7,000 megawatts of co-located and stand-alone energy storage.

Urban Grid is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets.

DEPCOM POWER

DEPCOM Power, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is a leading energy solutions partner for the utility solar and broader energy industries providing Project Development Support, Engineering, Procurement & Construction, Energy Storage, Repowering and Operations and Maintenance services. DEPCOM Power leverages a highly experienced team of conventional and renewable EPC power industry veterans. Our uniquely bankable energy services are designed to deliver the lowest cost of energy and highest rate of return.

