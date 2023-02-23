LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following February and March industry and investor conferences:

Indoor AgCon, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 27-28: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 207.

Georgia City-County Management Association (GCCMA) Spring Conference, Athens, GA, March 7-10: GCCMA is the premier association of professional local government leaders. Members of the urban-gro architecture team will be in attendance and participating in meetings.

New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) Boston, Boston, MA, March 10-12: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 806 and hosting a networking event in collaboration with Pipp Horticulture.

35th Annual Roth Conference, Dana Point, CA, Mar. 12-14: Brad Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Droller, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will be participating in investor meetings.

CannaReg Summit, Burlington, VT, March 22-23: Sam Andras, Executive Vice President, Business Development, will be speaking in a session titled “Designing a Facility with Longevity in Mind” on Wednesday, March 22 at 5:45 PM ET as well as participating in meetings.

To schedule an initial consultation regarding retail or indoor cultivation facility design, engineering, construction and cultivation optimization at the upcoming conferences, please contact marketing@urban-gro.com. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

