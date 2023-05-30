LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following June conferences.

20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Minneapolis, MN, May 30-31: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO and Dan Droller, EVP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings.

GAPPA 2023 (formerly Georgia Association of Physical Plant Administrators), Jekyll Island, Georgia, May 27-31: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 101 and hosting several networking events with facilities professionals representing K-12, higher education, library, and museum markets. Sam Andras, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Allen, Vice President, Architecture – Commercial, Steve Defelippi, Vice President, Atlanta Operations, and Kelly Wilson, Senior Construction Administrator, will be in attendance.

Fire Sprinkler Contractors Texas Expo 2023, League City, Texas, June 1: urban-gro will be exhibiting and networking at this regional event. Jason Dawson, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Darin Garrison, Vice President, Fire Protection, and Jamie Croswell, Fire Protection Engineer, will be in attendance.

GreenTech Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 13-15: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 05.451PC. Lucas Targos, Vice President, Business Development, EMEA, will speak on the Cannabis Stage, Thursday, June 15 at 10:30 CET on the topic of Optimizing Efficiency: Strategies for Planning and Designing a Cannabis Cultivation Facility. Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, Arie Kamp, Managing Director, urban-gro Europe B.V., and Lucas Targos will be in attendance.

Blue Book Construction Network Meet and Greet, Thornton, Colorado, June 21: urban-gro will be exhibiting at this regional event with representatives from dozens of commercial general contractors and specialty subcontractors. Bryan Bangs, Vice President, Construction Services, and Pamela Spindle, Project Manager, will be in attendance.

International Cannabis Business Conference, Berlin, Germany, June 29-30: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 448. Lucas Targos, Vice President, Business Development, EMEA, will speak on a panel on Friday, June 30 at 15:20 CET on the topic of Innovations in Cannabis Cultivation and Production: The Role of Technology. Arie Kamp, Managing Director, urban-gro Europe B.V., and Lucas Targos will be in attendance.

Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit, New York, New York, June 29-30: JT Archer, COO, and Randy Frederick, Vice President, CEA Produce, will be in attendance.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

