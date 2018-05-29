Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs

BOSTON, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts announced today that its Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair — one of Boston’s largest annual hiring events — will be co-sponsored by retail leader, The TJX Companies, Inc, and powered by Jobcase, America’s only social media platform for the future of work. The event, which annually draws more than 800 participants, will connect Metro Boston residents with employment opportunities from local businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

“We are proud to partner with TJX and Jobcase – both are committed to empowering community and changing lives,” said Darnell L. Williams, President and CEO of the Urban League of Eastern MA. “The Jobs Rebuild Boston event is broken into two parts, the Community Conference and Career Fair. The Community Conference, from 10:00am to 12:00am, is a series of workshops conducted by industry experts, covering topics from interviewing to financial literacy for jobseekers. The Career Fair, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, is an invaluable venue for employers in search of quality candidates and prospective employees seeking jobs, training and networking opportunities. For many, securing employment at this event will allow them to support their families and potentially change their lives.”

The event will be broken into two parts. First, a Community Conference where attendees participate in workshops conducted by industry experts, covering topics from interview strategy to financial literacy. Second, a Career Fair for employers to speak with qualified candidates to facilitate training and employment opportunities.

“Jobcase is proud to support and partner with the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts at this year’s Jobs Rebuild Boston event. We share ULEM’s drive to empower residents in the Greater Boston Area every day,” said Fred Goff, founder and CEO of Jobcase. “Empowering success in people’s work-lives is critical for strengthening communities and is the core mission of Jobcase. We look forward to helping ULEM make this their most successful job fair ever!”

Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair details:

Who: 800+ attendees and 40+ employers

7th Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair Where: Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 1350 Tremont St, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120

Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 1350 Tremont St, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 When: Thursday , June 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Thursday June 14, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST Registration: Interested parties can register for the event through Jobcase’s dedicated ULEM Career Fair Page: www.jobcase.com/ulembosjobfair. All registrants who sign up through Jobcase will have access to the Jobs Rebuild Boston Group where they can connect with organizers, employers and fellow attendees to share work-life goals, tips and experiences

To learn more about the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, please visit www.ulem.org or www.jobcase.com/ulembosjobfair.

About the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts

The mission of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts is to be a champion of civil rights dedicated to helping people improve their lives and to build stronger communities by providing local residents with education, job training, and placement at no cost. For nearly 100 years, ULEM’s programs and services have given hope to our program participants and made a lasting, positive impact in the community. Visit www.ulem.org. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of February 3, 2018, the end of the Company’s last fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,070 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and three e-commerce sites. These include 1,223 T.J. Maxx, 1,062 Marshalls, 667 HomeGoods, 27 Sierra Trading Post, and 4 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierratradingpost.com in the United States; 264 Winners, 117 HomeSense, and 73 Marshalls stores in Canada; 540 T.K. Maxx and 55 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 38 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at tjx.com.

About Jobcase

One of the Boston area’s fastest growing technology companies, Jobcase is the social media platform for the future of work. Jobcase provides one place to manage all things job-related, including access to the knowledge, connections and wisdom of over 80 million other Jobcasers. Jobcase is an industry affiliated partner of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL, and Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites in the Jobcase Network, connecting millions of workers and employers. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Danielle Toboni

617.945.1915

[email protected]