URBN Reports Record Q1 Sales

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain and Urban Outfitters brands and the Food and Beverage division, today announced net income of $33 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.31 for the three months ended April 30, 2019.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2019, increased 1.0% over the same period last year to a record $864 million. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 1%, driven by double-digit growth in the digital channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 2% at Free People, 1% at the Anthropologie Group and were flat at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales increased 2%.

“We are pleased to announce record first quarter sales,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our sales growth was driven by our seventh straight quarter of positive Retail segment ‘comps’ as well as continued growth in our Wholesale segment,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three-month period were as follows:

  Three Months Ended  
  April 30,  
  2019     2018  
Net sales by brand              
Anthropologie Group $ 354,988     $ 347,085  
Urban Outfitters   316,806       322,678  
Free People   186,191       181,307  
Food and Beverage   6,428       4,618  
Total Company $ 864,413     $ 855,688  
               
Net sales by segment              
Retail Segment $ 782,563     $ 775,564  
Wholesale Segment   81,850       80,124  
Total Company $ 864,413     $ 855,688  

For the three months ended April 30, 2019, the gross profit rate decreased by 167 basis points versus the prior year’s comparable period. The decrease in total company gross profit rate was driven by lower gross profit in the Retail segment while gross profit in the Wholesale segment increased. The decrease in Retail segment gross profit rate was driven by higher markdowns and deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses. The higher markdowns were largely driven by underperforming women’s apparel at the Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters brands. The deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses is primarily due to the increase in penetration of the digital channel. The benefit or leverage in store occupancy due to the increased penetration of the digital channel was more than offset by negative store comparable net sales resulting in store occupancy deleverage on a Retail segment basis. The improvement in Wholesale segment gross profit rate was due to a higher penetration of sales to full price customers versus closeout customers.

As of April 30, 2019, total inventory increased by $3.7 million, or 0.9%, on a year-over-year basis. Comparable Retail segment inventory increased 1% at cost.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $2.3 million, or 1.0%, during the three months ended April 30, 2019, compared to the prior year’s comparable period. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were flat when compared to the prior year’s comparable period. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was partially due to increased marketing expenses used to support the digital channel sales growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2019, was 23.7% compared to 23.6% in the prior year period.  The effective tax rate for the three months ended April 30, 2019 was favorably impacted by approximately 140 basis points due to equity activity.

Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2019, was $33 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.31.

On February 1, 2019, the Company adopted an accounting standards update that amended the previous accounting standards for lease accounting. The adoption resulted in the recognition of approximately $1.3 billion of lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use assets of approximately $1.1 billion, with the offsetting balance representing a reduction in the previously recognized deferred rent balance. The adoption did not result in a material impact on the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program, of which 12.0 million common shares were remaining as of April 30, 2019. During the three months ended April 30, 2019, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 2.4 million common shares for approximately $71 million under this program. During the year ended January 31, 2019, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 3.5 million common shares for approximately $121 million under this program.

During the three months ended April 30, 2019, the Company opened a total of four new retail locations including: two Anthropologie Group stores and two Free People stores; and closed three retail locations including: one Anthropologie Group store, one Free People store and one Food and Beverage restaurant. During the three months ended April 30, 2019, one Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store was opened.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 245 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 228 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 136 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 12 Food and Beverage restaurants, 4 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores, 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store and 1 Free People franchisee-owned store, as of April 30, 2019. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,200 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

A conference call will be held today to discuss first quarter results and will be webcast at 5:15 pm. ET at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3djbdqhv

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, overall economic and market conditions and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom’s referendum to withdraw membership from the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions, and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters or severe or unseasonable weather conditions, increases in labor costs, increases in raw material costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks, changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies, including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas, the closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, response to new store concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, changes in our effective income tax rate, the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  April 30,  
  2019     2018  
               
Net sales $ 864,413       $ 855,688    
Cost of sales   595,357         575,028    
Gross profit   269,056         280,660    
Selling, general and administrative expenses   229,036         226,764    
Income from operations   40,020         53,896    
Other income, net   2,680         80    
Income before income taxes   42,700         53,976    
Income tax expense   10,115         12,716    
Net income $ 32,585       $ 41,260    
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.31       $ 0.38    
Diluted $ 0.31       $ 0.38    
               
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   104,437,460         108,490,926    
Diluted   105,340,148         109,743,677    
               
               
AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES              
Net sales 100.0 %     100.0 %  
Cost of sales 68.9 %     67.2 %  
Gross profit 31.1 %     32.8 %  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 26.5 %     26.5 %  
Income from operations 4.6 %     6.3 %  
Other income, net 0.3 %     0.0 %  
Income before income taxes 4.9 %     6.3 %  
Income tax expense 1.1 %     1.5 %  
Net income 3.8 %     4.8 %  


URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)

  April 30,     January 31,     April 30,  
  2019     2019     2018  
ASSETS                      
Current assets:                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 291,199     $ 358,260     $ 313,713  
Marketable securities   229,163       279,232       166,367  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $892, $1,499 and $1,895, respectively   88,390       80,461       88,936  
Inventory   408,362       370,507       404,617  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   122,183       114,296       123,505  
Total current assets   1,139,297       1,202,756       1,097,138  
                       
Property and equipment, net   829,072       796,029       819,725  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,088,290              
Marketable securities   93,894       57,292       35,079  
Deferred income taxes and other assets   101,267       104,438       99,273  
Total Assets $ 3,251,820     $ 2,160,515     $ 2,051,215  
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                      
Current liabilities:                      
Accounts payable $ 174,258     $ 144,414     $ 158,870  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   214,443              
Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities   259,478       242,230       256,221  
Total current liabilities   648,179       386,644       415,091  
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities   1,092,180              
Deferred rent and other liabilities   63,490       284,773       289,709  
Total Liabilities   1,803,849       671,417       704,800  
                       
Shareholders’ equity:                      
Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued                
Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 103,599,364, 105,642,283 and 108,670,688 issued and outstanding, respectively 10     11     11  
Additional paid-in-capital               6,434  
Retained earnings   1,478,678       1,516,190       1,358,683  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (30,717 )     (27,103 )     (18,713 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   1,447,971       1,489,098       1,346,415  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,251,820     $ 2,160,515     $ 2,051,215  

  Contact:   Oona McCullough
      Director of Investor Relations
      (215) 454-4806
