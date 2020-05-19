Urgent-Hub.com Adds Vision Services in Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma in an Effort to Keep Vision Emergencies out of Hospital Emergency Rooms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The need to get treatment for vision emergencies such as eye infections and foreign objects in the eye has not paused during COVID. But if you don’t have a regular eye doctor, it can be difficult to know where to go and people often end up in hospital emergency rooms, which is not ideal. Treating patients in an ER is expensive and these facilities often aren’t equipped to fully treat these conditions. Now, parents in Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma have another option for getting their children’s emergency eye care needs treated safely. Adventure Vision has added their practices to the emergency healthcare platform Urgent-Hub.com to serve the emergency vision needs of young patients. The Urgent-Hub platform has been active for dental emergencies since April and adding eye care is a logical next step. Patients experiencing a vision need can go to www.urgent-hub.com to be screened and scheduled for an appointment right away. To help determine the urgency of vision needs, patients are pre-screened to decide if a Tele-Health or in person appointment will best meet their needs.

Each of the hubs are staffed by licensed optometrists and experienced vision professionals. To provide the safest environment for patients, all proper personal protective equipment (PPE) is being utilized, and all patients will be screened prior to entering the practice for COVID-19 symptoms. In the event a patient is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or is at a greater risk for exposure, a Tele-Health consult will be administered remotely to help determine the proper course of action on a patient-by-patient basis. In addition, Tele-Health visits can be scheduled for patients who prefer to be seen remotely at this time.

“Even as COVID-19 restrictions lift, it’s important that we keep vision issues out of hospital emergency rooms, so that patients are getting the specialized treatments that they need and can have a continuum of care,” says Dr. Michael Pharris of Adventure Vision. “We are looking forward to using this platform to get more patients the quality care they need.”

The urgent vision hubs are for patients who either do not have a primary eye care provider, or whose provider is unable to provide care during the COVID-19 outbreak. All patients are first asked to contact their primary provider, as most vision professionals are still trying to serve their active patient base with urgent and emergency needs. Most insurances, Medicaid, and other resources will be accepted, but all patients will be treated regardless of their ability to pay.

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every child deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at mydentalvisioncare.com .

