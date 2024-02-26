VIENNA, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced that Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference to be held virtually on February 29, 2024.

to be held virtually on February 29, 2024. The ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California, on March 17-19, 2024.

About Urgently

Urgently keeps vehicles and people moving by delivering safe, innovative, and exceptional mobility assistance experiences. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.

For media and investment inquiries, please contact:

Press: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]