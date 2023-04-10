Rising healthcare expenditure by multiple nations and the diverse range of capacities offered by key players are expected to drive the growth of the global urinary drainage bags market in the upcoming years.

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The urinary drainage bags market generated valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022-2032. Urinary drainage bags are required by people having urinary incontinence, urinary retention, and any other health issues. Urinary drainage bags collect urine from the bladder via a catheter or sheath. The urinary catheter is implanted through the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the outside of the body. Urine drainage bags are also used to monitor the urine output of the patient.

Key Takeaway:

By Product , in 2022, the legs bags(500-1000ml) segment will have generated a revenue share of 58% in 2022.

, in 2022, the legs bags(500-1000ml) segment will have generated a revenue share of in 2022. By a number of chambers , the single urinary chamber bags segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the single urinary chamber bags segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By Usage , the disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022.

, the disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. By End-user, the hospital segment has dominated the market at 44% , growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

the hospital segment has dominated the market at , growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In 2022 , North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 39% .

, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Europe held a revenue share of 23% in 2022.

held a revenue share of in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the most significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

The growth of the global urinary drainage bags market is majorly driven due to the increase in the prevalence of urological disorders, such as kidney stones, cystitis, and urinary incontinence. The rise in healthcare expenditure by numerous countries and various players’ dissimilar capacities of urinary drainage bags offered are expected to propel the market in the upcoming years.

Factors affecting the growth of the Urinary Drainage market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of urinary drainage bags. Some of these factors include:

Increased healthcare expenditure : Rise in healthcare expenditure by many countries and dissimilar capacities of urinary drainage bags offered by various key players are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

: Rise in healthcare expenditure by many countries and dissimilar capacities of urinary drainage bags offered by various key players are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. Rising Dominance of urinary incontinence : The fast rise in the Dominance of disabilities subsequent to incomplete movement and the increasing occurrence of urine incontinence across the globe are some of the main factors to drive the market growth.

: The fast rise in the Dominance of disabilities subsequent to incomplete movement and the increasing occurrence of urine incontinence across the globe are some of the main factors to drive the market growth. Rising Approval of homecare centers : Growing Approval of long-term home care centers among the elderly population is expected to drive the urinary drainage bags market growth.

: Growing Approval of long-term home care centers among the elderly population is expected to drive the urinary drainage bags market growth. Growing Healthcare Expenditure: Increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of various key players offering an extensive range of urinary drainage bags with diverse volume capacities are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Top Trends in Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market

There is a higher requirement and improved inclination intended for disposable urine drainage bags as related to reusable urinary drainage bags, and disposable bags decrease the threat of urinary tract infection and skin irritation. An increase in urological and gynecological surgeries drives the urinary drainage bags market. This market identifies robust acquisitions and merges between leading industries. Due to the growing trend of home care, there has been a rise in the requirement for urinary drainage bags.

Market Growth

The increasing use of drainage bags in healthcare facilities propels market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the senior population increase and investment by market key players to develop innovative products further push the development of the urinary drainage bags market. The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease owing to the rising cases of hypertension and diabetes will drive market growth.

Regional Analysis

The urinary drainage bags market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share, due to the increase in cases of urological disorders and the robust presence of key players in this region. According to the Urology Care Foundation, millions of Americans suffer from intense bladder diseases. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to observe the most significant growth rate of the urinary drainage bags market through the forecast period. Due to the increased supply network of urinary bags and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries, the population is also projected to proliferate growth in requirements for urinary drainage bags, eventually driving the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022)USD USD 2.7 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 4.9 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 4.3% North America Revenue Share 39% Europe Revenue Share 23% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising number of persons suffering from urinary incontinence will almost certainly increase demand for urine collection devices in the coming years. Urinary incontinence is most common in adults over the age of 65, and it is also a common problem in diabetics and Alzheimer’s disease patients in its later stages. Furthermore, the growing senior population’s use of long-term care and home care facilities is expected to boost the expansion of the urinary drainage bags business throughout the forecast period.

the rapid rise in the prevalence of urinary incontinence is linked to limited mobility in bedridden patients. This can significantly impact the patient’s quality of life and mightily strain the patient’s family and caregivers.

In Addition, many women worldwide suffer from pelvic organ prolapse, a condition in which a pelvic organ moves out of its normal position, further impairing the urethra function, resulting in urine leakage, and increasing the need for urinary collection bags.

Market Restraints

The patient population in some parts of developing and undeveloped regions is unaware of the urinary drainage bags market. Moreover, there is not much awareness regarding the use of such bags. Disposal of such bags is also a significant issue in such regions, further limiting the market’s growth. However, owing to the low storage capacity, the wearer has to frequently change the drainage bags, which may restrain the segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Aging is a significant factor dominating the disorder of the urinary system. The growth in the geriatric population has raised the frequency of urinary tract infections. Opportunities for urinary bag procedures will rise by prolonged offspring to users in terms of efficiency, availability, and regulatory support. Moreover, an increase in the number of urological surgeries leads to a rise in the requirement for urinary drainage bags, which is anticipated to offer the market prospect for market growth. Increasing incidences of urinary incontinence are likely to propel the market.

Report Segmentation of the Urinary Drainage Bags Market

Product Type Insight

The 500-1000 ml leg bags segment accounted for the urinary drainage bags market, which also held the most significant revenue share. The leg bags are more comfortable to wear and reduce planned urine backflow with anti-reflux valves, further propelling the market growth. Leg bags segment enhanced independence among catheter users by helping them to empty their bags without struggle and maintain their privacy.

Number of Chambers Insight

Due to the increasing number of surgical procedures and broader product offerings by the key players. The single chamber segment is anticipated to hold the dominant market share – a large number of customers awareness regarding the Product.

Usage Insight

The disposable sector was considered for the highest revenue share during the forecast period. as disposable bags are highly accepted by consumers as per they are easy to handle and use, which drives the market growth. However, it has an advantage, such as there is no need to empty bag all time and simply dispose of the urine by consuming disposable bags promote market growth. Moreover, disposable bag eliminates the risk of urinary tract infection caused due to inappropriate cleaning of the bags, which drive the segment growth.

End-User Insight

Due to the number of surgeries performed for urinary-related disorders in hospitals. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of 44% during the forecast period, also due to higher facilities and healthcare infrastructure available in hospitals. The hospital segments are expected to continue their Dominance in the upcoming years.

By Product

Large Capacity Bags (1000- 2000 ml)

Leg Bags (500-1000 ml)

By Number of Chambers

Single Chamber

Two Chamber

Three Chamber

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

Other End Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive advantages of the market have also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Coloplast A/S

Clinisupplies Ltd.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

Manfred Sauer GmbH

BD

Braun Melsungen

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Moore Medical LLC

McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc.

Leboo Healthcare Products Limited

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Urinary Drainage Bags Market

In April 2022, Berpac Medical, LLC was contented to announce that it has to enter into a limited distribution arrangement with APR Medtech Limited to sell the Passio pump drainage system showed for intermittent drainage recurrent and symptomatic pleural effusions.

In July 2019, Clinisupplies Ltd. Pronounced a collaboration with Alliance Healthcare for the delivery and supply of its products in the UK.

