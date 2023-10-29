Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of diabetes is further accelerating market statistics.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market size is expected to be worth USD 1 billion by 2032. According to the study, industry increase is driven by growing awareness of the importance of early UTI detection. Urinary tract infections are among the most common bacterial infections that can cause discomfort, pain, and even serious complications if left untreated.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5628

Emphasis on the early diagnosis and prompt treatment of UTIs is increasing the adoption of rapid diagnostic tests, which provide quick & reliable results within minutes. These tests offer advantages such as ease of use, portability, and cost-effectiveness, making them highly sought after in both healthcare facilities and home settings.

Preference for urine cultures tests for identifying specific bacteria

The urinary tract infection testing market is bifurcated into urine cultures, susceptibility testing, and urinalysis. Industry share from the urine cultures segment will grow at a commendable rate during 2023 and 2032. The test helps in identifying the specific bacteria causing a UTI and determining the most appropriate antibiotic treatment. It is particularly valuable in diagnosing complicated UTIs, such as pyelonephritis or UTIs in high-risk patients. A high level of trust & confidence among healthcare professionals due to their accuracy & reliability is boosting the demand for urine culture tests.

High severity of Pyelonephritis to generate market revenues

The urinary tract infection testing market is bifurcated into urethritis, cystitis, and pyelonephritis. Of these, the pyelonephritis application segment will register substantial revenue by 2032. The development is driven by the necessity of early diagnosis of disease and the need for a combination of diagnostic tests. Pyelonephritis is a severe form of UTI that affects the kidneys. Its diagnosis and management often require medical intervention and hospitalization. The utilization of a combination of diagnostic tests, including urine cultures, blood tests, and imaging studies for devising precise and targeted treatment strategies for pyelonephritis.

Improving medical infrastructure to support UTI testing demand in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific urinary tract infection testing market size will record exponential development throughout 2023-2032. This is fueled by improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Also, a large geriatric population, which is more susceptible to UTIs will boost the demand for diagnostic solutions. There is a growing focus on point-of-care testing and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, making UTI testing more accessible and convenient for patients and healthcare providers. With increasing investment in healthcare and a growing emphasis on improving diagnostic capabilities, the demand for efficient UTI testing solutions is likely to grow significantly across the APAC region.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5628

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., SYSMEX CORPORATION, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry News

In December 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the introduction of Infection Disease Research Panels TrueMark to enable swift & precise identification of microbes causing vaginal, urinary, gastrointestinal, respiratory, and sexually transmitted diseases. The panels will allow researchers to expand their testing capabilities.

In September 2022, Pathnostics, a diagnostics solutions company, announced a collaboration with DispatchHealth, an in-home medical caregiver, to conduct an observational study for 6800 patients with suspected UTI in the U.S. The partnership will allow both companies to take advantage of combined capabilities and provide medical services.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Urinary Tract Infection Testing Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections globally

3.3.1.2 Growing incidence of hospital-acquired urinary tract infection

3.3.1.3 High prevalence of diabetes in low and middle-income nations

3.3.1.4 Novel product launches regarding UTI testing products

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 False results associated with UTI testing

3.3.2.2 Stringent regulatory framework

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By test type

3.4.2 By test kit type

3.4.3 By application

3.4.4 By end-use

3.5 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com