Favorable Initiatives to Create Awareness for Treatment of Urinary Infections to Push Urodynamic Devices Demand by 6.8% CAGR

Rockville, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The urodynamic devices market report by Fact. MR provides detailed analysis on key trends, growth opportunities, market drivers, and constraints impacting sales in the market. It provides a comprehensive breakdown of market segments including product type, end users, region, and competitive analysis.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global urodynamic devices market is estimated at US$ 299.5 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 581.5 million by the end of 2033. Overall sales of urodynamic devices are expected to surge at 6.8% CAGR over the next decade.

Growth in the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, and renal and neurological diseases across the globe. Older people are more susceptible to certain disorders and may need to be hospitalized for observation and diagnosis by a doctor. In addition, urinary incontinence in women during childbirth, menopause, and pregnancy is expected to facilitate the demand in the market.

As the number of patients suffering from urological diseases increases worldwide, hospitals are expected to become key end users. Based on product type, the electromyography (EMG) segment is expected to develop moderately over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). EMG has a variety of diagnostic and research claims and is used to avoid postoperative residual radicalization (PORC) and to perform nerve transmission studies.

Technological advances such as doppler ultrasound video urodynamic, and intravesical protruding prostate, are also among key growth drivers of the market. Besides this, the rising incidence of urinary tract infections and bladder cancer will propel the demand for urodynamic devices over the upcoming decade.

Hence, several organizations and governments across the globe are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding the same. For instance, Let’s Talk and Think About Continence (Japan), and Continence Awareness Week (Continence Foundation, the United Kingdom).

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global urodynamic devices market on the back of the growing prevalence of urinary tract infections and bladder cancer in Japan, China, and India. Among these countries, Japan is expected to spearhead the growth in the Asia Pacific market, opines Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways:

Germany is anticipated to record a significant share of urodynamic devices across Europe during the forecast period.

Japan is projected to hold a significant share of the urodynamic equipment market during the forecast period.

The United States and India are expected to vanguard the urodynamic devices sales in North America and South Asia market, respectively.

The global urodynamic devices market is expected to develop at a healthy pace by 6.8% CAGR by 2033.

In terms of product type, the electromyography segment is expected to witness significant growth over the assessment period.

Based on end user, the hospitals and urology clinics segments are predicted to account for dominant share in the global urodynamic devices market.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing incidence of urological diseases and rapid technological advancement of urodynamic devices will boost the market.

Growing prevalence of bladder control problems and urinary incontinence is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for urodynamic devices providers.

Restraints:

High cost associated with the equipment and installment of these devices is anticipated to obstruct the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

As per Fact.MR, the urodynamic devices market is expected to be competitive with numerous key players. These leading companies are focusing on collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their market positions. Few of the other players are likely to focus on research and development to offer the industry supreme effective and cost-effective products.

For instance,

In July 2022, Gemini Medical Technologies announced the launch of premium line of urodynamic equipment by MEDKONSULT Medical technology. These equipment comprises of four standardized configurations which are designed to cater to the practice needs.

In June 2021, Verathon announced the launch of BladderScan i10, the next generation of bladder capacity monitoring technology. This solution offers additional opportunities for customers in terms of ease of use and reliability.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

Best Medical International Inc.

CooperSurgical

Santron Meditronic

LABORIE

Neomedix Systems Pty. Ltd.

Laborie Medical Technologies

Cook Medical

Albyn Medical Ltd.

Ambu Inc.

Medica SpA

Dantec Dynamics A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Digitimer Ld.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Verathon Inc.

More Valuable Insights on the Urodynamic Devices Market

In this report, Fact.MR highlights key segments anticipated to drive the development of the global urodynamic devices market during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). This report offers a study of the growth drivers expected to boost the sales of urodynamic devices through detailed segmentation such as:

Product Type:

Uroflowmetry

Ambulatory Urodynamic Devices

Cystometers

Video urodynamics Devices

Electromyography

Urodynamics Catheters

Urodynamic Pumps & Transducer Sets

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urology Clinics

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Any Report Specific Query? Connect to the Author of the Report!



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=168

Key Questions Covered in the Urodynamic Devices Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the urodynamic devices market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the urodynamic devices market?

Which region will lead the progress in the global urodynamic devices market during 2023-2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the urodynamic devices market in 2033?

Which are the factors driving the urodynamic devices market during 2023-2033?

Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the global urodynamic devices market?

