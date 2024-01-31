February is National Cancer Prevention Month Learn about the six urologic cancers

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February is National Cancer Prevention Month, and the Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), wants to spread awareness and information on the six main urologic cancers.

It is estimated that there will be over 2,000,000 new cancer cases and over 611,000 cancer deaths in the United States in 2024. Urologic cancers account for over 30% of those new cases.

“Education about urologic cancers is incredibly important. Most think of prostate cancer because it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men. However, there are other urologic cancers that involve the bladder, kidneys and testicles,” said Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors member Brian McNeil, MD, MBA, FACS. “These cancers can be managed if caught early before they spread to other parts of the body. That is the key. Early detection is important and lifestyle choices, for example not smoking, can lower one’s risk of developing cancer.”

The Urology Care Foundation believes the first part of prevention is education. Below are the six main urologic cancers and important resources for each:

Bladder Cancer is the second most common type of urologic cancer. In 2024, there are estimated to be over 83,000 new cases and over 16,000 deaths from bladder cancer. Risk factors include smoking or inhaling tobacco smoke, workplace chemicals, certain cancer drugs or types of radiation, family history or diet. Symptoms to look out for include blood in the urine, frequent and urgent urination, pain when you pass urine, pain in your lower abdomen, or back pain. Download our Bladder Cancer Prevention factsheet for more information.

Kidney Cancer is among one of the 10 most common cancers in both men and women. In 2024, there are estimated to be over 81,000 new cases and over 14,000 deaths from kidney cancer. Risk factors include smoking, poor diet, family history of high blood pressure, being placed on kidney dialysis, workplace exposure to chlorinated chemicals or it could be hereditary. Symptoms to look out for include blood in urine, pain between the ribs and hips, low back pain on one side (not caused by injury) that does not go away, loss of appetite or weight loss for no reason, a fever that is not caused by an infection or a low red blood cell count. Download our Kidney Cancer – What You Should Know factsheet for more information.

Penile Cancer is rare, accounting for fewer than 1% of cancers in men in the United States. In 2024, there are estimated to be over 2,000 new cases and over 500 deaths from penile cancer. Penile tumors are thought to be caused by body fluids that get trapped in the foreskin that aren’t washed away on a routine basis. In addition, older men, smokers, or men with AIDS are more likely to get penile cancer. Symptoms to look out for include an area of skin becoming thicker and/or changing color, a lump on the penis, an ulcer that might bleed, a reddish, velvety rash, small crusty bumps, flat bluish-brown growths, smelly discharge under the foreskin or swelling. Read our “What is Penile Cancer?” Care Blog for more information.

Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in men in the United States. In 2024, there are estimated to be over 299,000 new cases and over 35,000 deaths from prostate cancer. The cause of prostate cancer is unknown, but age, ethnicity, family history, and weight can increase a man’s risk for the disease. Symptoms to look out for include a dull pain in the lower pelvic area, frequent urinating, trouble urinating, pain, burning, or weak urine flow, blood in the urine, painful ejaculation, pain in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs, loss of appetite, loss of weight or bone pain. Check out the Prostate Health Playbook for more information.

Testicular Cancer is not common, with about 1 of every 250 males developing it in their lifetime. In 2024, there are estimated to be over 9,000 new cases and over 500 deaths from testicular cancer. It is not known what causes testicular cancer, but men with a family history, undescended testicles, or with germ cell neoplasia in situ (GCNIS) have a higher risk of being diagnosed. Symptoms to look out for include a painless lump in the testicle, swelling of the testicle, with or without pain, a feeling of weight in the testicles, a dull ache or pain in the testicle, scrotum or groin or tenderness or changes in the male breast tissue. Read our Testicular Cancer Patient Guide for more information.

Urethral Cancer can occur in both men and women and is very rare, accounting for less than 1% of cancers overall. The exact cause of urethral cancer is not known. Many men with urethral cancer have been treated before for urethral stricture disease or sexually transmitted infections. Many women with urethral cancer have been treated before for urethral caruncle (mass), urethral diverticulum (outpouching) or chronic UTI. In both men and women, human papilloma virus (HPV) has been linked to urethral cancer. In the early stages, there may not be many symptoms, but as the cancer grows, symptoms may include a lump or growth on the urethra, pain or bleeding when they urinate, trouble voiding, or bleeding from the urethra. Check out our “What Is Urethral Cancer?” Care Blog for more information.

For more information about urologic conditions and cancers, view the Urology Care Foundation’s educational resources.

