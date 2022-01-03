Urology Partners of America Announces a Partnership With West Coast Urology

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urology Partners of America (“UPA”) (https://www.uropartner.com/), a Triton Pacific Capital Partners (“Triton Pacific”) portfolio company, is pleased to announce a partnership with West Coast Urology (“West Coast”), which joins the platform as the third major division in UPA.

The West Coast Division will work alongside UPA’s founding Genesis Division, the Greater Los Angeles Division, UPA management, and a dedicated investment team from Triton Pacific to build the preeminent physician services platform in the Western United States. West Coast has five physicians and four advanced practice providers, with offices in Downey, Inglewood, Los Alamitos, and Whittier. With the West Coast transaction, UPA now has 73 providers consisting of 49 physicians and 24 advanced practice providers operating out of 21 locations in the greater San Diego and Los Angeles areas.

“West Coast is a highly strategic partnership for UPA,” said Marshal Salomon, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to a roster of top-tier clinicians, West Coast brings invaluable expertise with value-based contracts and allows UPA to expand coverage in a key geography. We are excited to leverage their capabilities across the broader platform.”

Ernest Agatstein, MD, formerly the President of West Coast Urology, commented: “Joining UPA opens up new avenues for us to grow and enhance our practices. As part of a larger platform with sophisticated leadership and infrastructure, we gain access to management resources and ancillary services that were unavailable to a smaller group, enabling us to provide more comprehensive care to our patients.”

UPA is a highly differentiated physician services platform established by Triton Pacific with the goal of transforming urology and gastroenterology care delivery across the Western United States. UPA partners with leading physician practices, creating a cohesive, quality-oriented clinical culture and facilitating best practice sharing across the platform. UPA’s affiliated practices gain access to a broader suite of services, providing a meaningful benefit to both physicians and patients. Focusing initially on the fragmented Western U.S. landscape, UPA will continue to build significant size, scale, and geographic coverage that will enhance the platform’s value proposition to all stakeholders.

UPA was founded in May 2021 with the acquisition of Genesis Healthcare Partners MSO and a partnership with legacy Genesis physicians. In October 2021, UPA partnered with certain physicians formerly affiliated with Skyline Urology (now the Greater Los Angeles Division). UPA’s best-in-class clinical program covers three sub-specialties (urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology) and offers numerous ancillary services, including pathology lab, in-office dispensing, and chronic care management. UPA is led by a highly accomplished management team and provides a full suite of management services to its affiliated practices. UPA has a deep pipeline and expects to grow the platform to 200+ physicians within the next few years.

“Within the first eight months since inception, we partnered with three elite physician groups with highly complementary capabilities and broad geographic coverage in key markets,” said Joe Davis, Managing Partner and Head of Healthcare at Triton Pacific. “UPA offers a unique value proposition to private practice physicians navigating a complex healthcare landscape, and we have a strong foundation from which to continue building a market-leading organization.”

The UPA management team and Triton Pacific’s extensive track records of building successful healthcare services businesses and physician services platforms provide a compelling advantage to UPA and its constituent groups. Mr. Salomon brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in multi-site healthcare organizations. He co-founded Vantage Oncology, a provider of high-quality, community-based cancer care with 200+ physician partners and affiliates in 13 states. Mr. Salomon most recently served as CEO of The Oncology Institute, a Southern California-based oncology practice, and previously served as CEO of InterDent, a leading dental services organization.

Triton Pacific has capitalized UPA with a material capital commitment to fund partnerships with urology and gastroenterology practices across the Western U.S. Florac, Beach Point Capital Management, and GMB Capital Partners participated in the investment. Terms of the West Coast transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper advised Triton Pacific in connection with the transaction.

About Triton Pacific Capital Partners

Los Angeles-based Triton Pacific Capital Partners (https://www.tritonpacific.com/) has organized more than 50 private equity investment partnerships and a public, non-traded BDC and has completed 27 private equity transactions. Triton Pacific has a highly focused healthcare investment team with a demonstrated track record of successfully sourcing, acquiring, and managing healthcare investments. UPA is the healthcare team’s ninth platform investment.

