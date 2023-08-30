Major Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market players include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-La-Roche AG, UroGen Pharma Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation and AstraZeneca PLC.

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market size is predicted to expand at ~ 21 % CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 5 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022. The market growth is attributed to the increasing number of bladder cancer cases and the growing popularity of targeted therapies worldwide. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, bladder cancer is the most common cancer in men and the 17th most common cancer in women, and in 2018, it had nearly 550,000 new cases worldwide. Additionally, workers in the pharmaceutical, textile, and rubber industries are at increased risk of developing urothelial carcinoma owing to direct exposure to chemicals such as arsenic and arylamines.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request- 3912

This is expected to be a key factor driving the demand for treatment in the coming years. Moreover, increasing tobacco consumption and the introduction of a sedentary lifestyle are expected to bring many growth opportunities to the market in the near future. This cancer usually occurs in older people. It is usually diagnosed early, while it is treatable. Follow-up examinations are usually recommended because recurrence is likely. The most common symptom is hematuria. Treatment includes surgery, biologic therapy, and chemotherapy.

Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The chemotherapy segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Spiking Geriatric Population across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

The elderly is one of the most vulnerable patient groups requiring urothelial carcinoma treatment. Therefore, increasing geriatric populations across the globe are regarded as a major factor driving the growth of the urothelial carcinoma treatment market. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ World Population Aging 2020 report, the number of people aged 65 and over worldwide in the year 2020 is estimated at 727 million. Hence, a spike in the elderly population across the globe is estimated to be an important factor driving the growth of the global market. Moreover, cancer is one of the most prevalent diseases across the globe. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, killing an estimated 9.6 million people in the year 2018, or one in six. Thyroid cancer is most common in women. The burden of cancer continues to increase worldwide, placing enormous physical, emotional, and economic burdens on individuals, families, communities, and health care systems. Health systems in many low- and middle-income countries are ill equipped to handle this burden, and large numbers of cancer patients worldwide are denied timely diagnosis and quality treatment. Countries with strong health systems have improved survival rates for many types of cancer, thanks to accessible early detection, quality treatment, and survival care

Global Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market: Regional Overview

The global urothelial carcinoma treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Elevating Aged Population to Propel Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The urothelial carcinoma treatment market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market growth in this region is mainly owing to the steady increase in the elderly population across the region. Elderly people are more susceptible to urothelial carcinoma, which requires urothelial carcinoma treatment to treat it. The Asia Pacific population is aging faster than anywhere else in the world. Sixty percent of the world’s total elderly population, that is, 630 million people, reside in the Asia-Pacific region. The region’s elderly population is expected to reach 1.3 billion by the year 2050. Moreover, the government’s role in raising awareness for the use of urothelial carcinoma treatment market is expected to spur market growth in the region. Moreover, an increasing number of cancer patients and increased funding for medical infrastructure are expected to affect the growth of the market in the region.

Surge in Adoption of New Cancer Treatments to Propel the Growth in the North American Region

The urothelial carcinoma treatment market in the North America region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The growth of the market in this region can primarily be attributed to the rising healthcare costs and a surge in the adoption of new cancer treatments in the region. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. health care spending increased 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion in the year 2020, or USD 12,530 per person. The share of medical expenses in gross domestic product is 19.7%. Moreover, the strong presence of prominent market players is expected to drive market growth in the region in the coming years. Urothelial carcinoma, also known as transitional cell carcinoma (TCC), is the most common form of bladder cancer. In fact, bladder cancer is usually urothelial carcinoma. These cancers start in the urothelial cells that line the bladder. High-grade urothelial carcinoma can be life threatening. Recurrence is common after treatment. It can spread to the muscle layer of the bladder, other areas of the body, and lymph nodes.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying- 3912

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment, Segmentation by Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Amongst these three segments, the chemotherapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the fact that chemotherapy is one of the most common treatments used to stop or slow the growth of urothelial cancer cells. Apart from this, an increasing number of product launches and approvals for urothelial cancer chemotherapy products is also expected to boost the growth of the market segment in the future. The increasing prevalence of cancer is also estimated to have influenced the growth of this segment notably over the forecast period. The most common cancers that cause death are lung cancer (1.8 million deaths), colon and rectal cancer (916,000 deaths), liver cancer (830,000 deaths), stomach cancer (769,000 deaths), and breast cancer (685,000 deaths).

Global Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Amongst these three segments, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the existence of a huge patient pool in hospital facilities requiring treatment for cancer. Moreover, increasing health expenditure per capita is also estimated to contribute to segment growth. As of 2019, health expenditure per capita was USD 1115.01 among the global population. Hospitals provide a wide range of medical care. Physicians, called hospital doctors, typically specialize in internal medicine, pediatrics, or general practice. They have the knowledge to solve common problems and the resources to solve more complex medical problems. Hospitals may also offer specialized care, such as in neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, and oncology. Unlike general hospitals, specialty hospitals help saves on medical costs. Hospitals are classified as general hospitals, specialty hospitals, or government hospitals based on their source of income.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports- 3912

Global Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment, Segmentation by Cancer Type

Papillary

Flat Carcinoma

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global urothelial carcinoma treatment market that are profiled by Research Nester are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sanofi SA, F. Hoffmann-La-Roche AG, UroGen Pharma Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Novartis expands its oncology pipeline with the licensing of Tislelizumab from BeiGene Ltd in important markets outside of China.

Pfizer receives approval of BAVENCIO from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for first-line maintenance therapy in patients with advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: info@researchnester.com USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123