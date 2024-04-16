The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The training and support apply to Iraq’s C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet.
The Pentagon confirmed the details in a statement.
The principal contractor will b
