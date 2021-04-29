US Based Megna Health’s Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test Receives Point of Care Emergency Use Authorization

Breaking News
AHOD Co. will provide sales, logistic, and distribution support so that tests will be available where they are needed most.

EXTON, PA., GAINESVILLE, FLA., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Megna Health announced today that its Rapid COVID-19 IgM/IgG Antibody Combo Test, previously authorized for use under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization, is now available for Point of Care Settings. The test can now be administered in CLIA-waived settings using fingerstick whole blood to detect COVID-19 antibodies.

The results of IgM and IgG are produced in minutes using fingerstick whole blood and no additional equipment needed. CLIA-waived facilities may include doctors’ offices, pharmacies, urgent care centers, nursing home facilities, etc.

The product is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection. At this time it is unknown for how long antibodies persist following infection and if the presence of antibodies confers protective immunity.

“Megna Health’s rapid antibody test is a highly sensitive assay that provides a much-needed diagnostic test to help protect healthcare professionals, institutions, and the workforce,” said Shane Breen, AHOD Co. CEO. “Bolstering the US supply chain with US-made medical diagnostics is our top priority. We are extremely excited about this exclusive partnership with such a forward-thinking company. The combination of the development of such essential diagnostic devices with our logistics support allow us the opportunity to unite efforts, adding jobs to a healing US economy and aiding America’s ability to return to work and everyday life safely.”

AHOD Co. will provide sales, logistic, and distribution support so that tests will be available where they are needed most. Interested parties should reach out via [email protected] or 352-327-1509.
About AHOD Co. AHOD Co. is Megna Health’s exclusive distributor and also a service disabled veteran and minority-owned small business providing a range of products and services to private & governmental agencies. AHOD stands for All Hands On Deck, representing a team-oriented ethos and collaborative approach. For more information visit https://www.ahod.co
About Megna Health Megna Health provides life-changing diagnostic and healthcare products. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA and the antibody combo test kits are manufactured in facilities in Pennsylvania as well. For more information visit http://www.megnahealth.com

