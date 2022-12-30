Vancouver-based health science firm is pioneering a new generation of therapeutics for drug-resistant infection and cancer supportive care, with market approval of its Matrix3 anti-infective technology expected in Q1 2024.

San Francisco, California, USA, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital has been engaged by Andira Pharmaceuticals (“Andira” or the “Company”) as its strategic advisor on a multi-million dollar capital raise round. Andira is a privately held woman-led health science company, pioneering a new generation of therapeutics including its Matrix3 anti-infective technology for wound care, which has the potential to deliver unsurpassed protection against dangerous, drug-resistant bacterial infections.

The Company is also developing injectable therapy for hospital acquired infections such as VRE and MRSA, as well as new treatments for breast cancer, with a focus on topical therapies for metastatic breast cancer and associated pain. The Company has an extensive global IP portfolio with its lead patent under fast-track review by The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The USPTO and other global patent offices are expected to complete their examination on multiple lead patents for Andira over 2023 and 2024.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Las Vegas, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“An estimated 2.5% of the US population has suffered from chronic wounds in 2021, a problem seriously compounded by antibiotic resistance,” said Andira’s President and CEO, Dr. Dana Lambert, who received her Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. “Currently, consumers do not have access to convenient, all-in-one products that offer protection against these dangerous infections. Andira’s Matrix3 is a triple synergy, patent-pending silver-cannabinoid formula that fills this important gap, providing three-day protection against multi-drug resistant infections, including MRSA and Pseudomonas.”

“We are thrilled to be supporting Andira in its pioneering work of revolutionizing anti-infective therapy and oncology treatments,” said Charles Towle, COO and Managing Director at US Capital. “Our group has a wealth of experience in advising companies that operate across different sectors, including Healthcare and Therapeutics, and are at different stages of growth. Our mission at US Capital, from inception in 1998, is to bring ‘middle market’ financial services to highly promising, market-disruptive smaller companies like Andira. We look forward to fully supporting Andira as it brings its breakthrough products to the global market.”

About Andira Pharmaceuticals

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Andira is a privately held health science firm that leverages natural cannabinoid compounds to accelerate the delivery of urgently needed medical solutions both for consumer care and hospital-based indications. Andira’s novel pharmacotherapeutic platform uncovers and optimizes pharmacologic synergies between natural compounds and existing medical treatments, dramatically improving the efficacy and safety of existing therapies across multiple applications, including hospital-acquired infections, dermatology, and oncology. www.andira.ca

About US Capital

Established in 1998, US Capital leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

