Leading global private financial group for the middle market appoints new Managing Director for Structured Credit and Equity to expand its regional headquarters in London.

Prodi Bhattacharya Managing Director, of US Capital London office

San Francisco, California, USA, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital is pleased to announce that Prodi Bhattacharya, Ph.D., has joined the group as a Managing Director at US Capital’s regional headquarters in London, established in 2020. Dr. Bhattacharya brings over 23 years’ experience in banking, corporate finance, and asset management to US Capital. Before joining US Capital, he was Director of Corporate Finance at the IQEQ Group, where he was responsible for the private market CrossDeal activity within the group.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Bhattacharya said, “I am delighted to be joining US Capital as it seeks to expand its European and global footprint. The private placement space in Europe remains relatively fragmented, especially in the lower middle market, so it’s exciting to see US Capital push forward in this area and offer its strong suite of solutions as part of an impressively comprehensive offering to both institutional and family office investors.”

Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital, said: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Prodi to US Capital as Managing Director at our London office, as we continue expanding our presence across Europe and internationally. With his long experience in banking, corporate finance, and asset management, Prodi is ideally positioned to help us expand our footprint in London, described last year in Time Magazine as ‘the beating heart of the tech-forward financial world’. We warmly welcome him to the group.”

Dr. Bhattacharya added, “US Capital’s London team provides a wide range of corporate finance advisory services and curated private placement opportunities for a wide array of investors across the direct lending, private equity, and real estate space. I look forward to working closely with Jeffrey Sweeney, Roger Allen, and the rest of the US Capital team, as well as with the group’s existing business partners located across the globe.”

Previously, Dr. Bhattacharya was Managing Director of Drax Private Markets, a boutique private equity and private debt fundraising platform. He has spent most of his career on the buy side and previously worked as the Head of Risk Management and Quantitative Research for Axa Investment Management’s Alternatives Investment Unit, directly responsible for their multi-billion-euro alternative asset portfolios.

Dr. Bhattacharya holds a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics as well as a Master’s in Engineering from the prestigious University of Warwick, and has also previously worked at the renowned CERN Physics Laboratory in Geneva.

About US Capital

Established in 1998, US Capital leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including its investment advisers US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

To learn more about US Capital, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachment

Prodi Bhattacharya

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com