US Capital Global Advises on $5 Million Facility for Advanced Medical Device Company

San Francisco-based private financial group provides financial advisory services to biotech developer specializing in the early detection of colorectal cancer.

EDP Biotech Scenario

EDP Biotech was in the process of developing and launching its first commercial product, ColoPlex™, a new biomarker assay to be used in the early detection of colorectal cancer. With the aim of launching ColoPlex™ into the European market, EDP Biotech approached US Capital Global, enlisting the group’s registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, as its exclusive placement agent for a $5 million preferred equity placement. Solution

US Capital Global Securities supported EDP Biotech as the company’s lead financial advisor and by raising an initial part of a Series A round of funding. By facilitating EDP Biotech’s $5 million preferred equity raise, US Capital Global Securities was able to assist the company in its strategic plans to advance its market expansion into the rapidly growing medical device sector.



ColoPlex™ provides patients and physicians a simple, accurate blood testing option to detect colorectal cancer. This early detection blood test is aimed at driving the right people to confirmatory colonoscopy, reducing overall costs of screening programs and improving patient outcomes. Utilizing a novel machine learning algorithm coupled with a leading multiplex platform to measure numerous proteins in a single patient blood sample, ColoPlex™ can provide more information to physicians so that they can diagnose disease early.

San Francisco, California, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global has advised on a $5 million preferred equity facility for privately held medical device company, EDP Biotech Corporation (“EDP Biotech”), headquartered in Knoxville, TN. EDP Biotech is in the process of developing and launching its first commercial product, ColoPlex™, a new biomarker assay to be used in the early detection of colorectal cancer.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, investment management, and capital formation services. The group’s registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, acted as the exclusive placement agent for the equity placement for EDP Biotech earlier this year.

“We are thankful to have had US Capital Global Securities’ experienced team assist us by providing financial advisory services and by raising an initial part of this Series A round of funding,” said Eric Mayer, CEO at EDP Biotech. “This supports our objective of launching ColoPlex™ in the European market.”

“It has been a pleasure to serve EDP Biotech as its lead financial advisor,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global and CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “EDP Biotech has strategic plans to advance its market expansion into the rapidly growing medical device sector. Our shared enthusiasm for the company’s unique product was a key determinant in accepting this engagement.”

About EDP Biotech Corporation

EDP Biotech Corporation (“EDP Biotech”) is a privately held, ISO 13485:2016 certified in vitro diagnostics developer and manufacturer. Incorporated in 2005, the company focuses on the development and commercialization of cost-effective diagnostics that detect disease early in humans and animals. Having spent many years researching the colon cancer testing market, EDP Biotech was able to develop its first commercial product, ColoPlex™, a multiplex biomarker assay to be used in the early detection of colorectal cancer.

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at [email protected] or call +1 415-889-1010.

