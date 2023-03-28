Private financial group offers strong interim lending support to underserved businesses, through swift and timely bridge loans customized to specification.

San Francisco, California, USA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global announced today that it has further expanded its range of custom bridge finance solutions for middle market businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco with primary offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services.

“US Capital Global has a history of success when it comes to offering clients reliable and timely commercial bridge loans,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “Bridge loans generally fund in 1–3 weeks, which is a lot sooner than other types of financing, making them appealing for businesses waiting for more traditional financing or looking to take immediate advantage of an attractive commercial opportunity. At US Capital Global we now provide bridge loan amounts up to $100 million for middle market businesses with assets.”

Example Bridge Loan Transactions by the US Capital Team

• Loan size: $5,000,000 to $100,000,000

• Lending area: National and international

• Collateral: All assets

• Amortization: Interest only

• LTV: Up to 90% or advance on eligible revenue model and/or assets

• Closing time: 5 to 20 days

Click here for further details about the selected transactions in the image provided with this press release, then select Bridge Loan as a Financing Type in the drop-down menu.

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

