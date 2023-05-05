US Capital Global builds a team of seasoned investment professionals to provide sell-side, buy-side, and divestiture financing and advisory for M&A, serving companies with $50 million to $1 billion in revenues or enterprise value.

San Francisco, California, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global is pleased to announce the launch of its newly formed Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) division, headed by investment banking veterans Jeffrey Sweeney (Chairman and CEO), Charles Towle (COO and Managing Partner), Mitchell R. Cohen (Senior Vice President and Partner), Frank Villarreal (Senior Vice President), and David Reinikanien (Vice President). US Capital Global now provides a complete suite of M&A services from inception to post-close liquidity, including in-house financing for transactions and a range of SPV and fund structures for clients.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai (and its New York office opening on May 18th), US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. Business exit event and acquisition services with financing by the group are provided by the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are extremely pleased to be building on our commitment to M&A by launching this cross-border division at US Capital Global,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. Our team of seasoned senior bankers has deep M&A experience in the middle market, having successfully completed numerous transactions in that market across a wide range of industries, both within the US and internationally. We offer clients personalized service, creative solutions, and the ability to close transactions quickly and on the best possible terms.”

“We are seeing a strong pick-up in M&A this year,” said Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner. “In particular, cross-border M&A is making a comeback, with the strong dollar supporting US-based companies as key buyers. As a full-service global private financial group with offices across four continents, we are both eager and well-positioned to increase our commitment to M&A, both in the US and abroad.”

“I am delighted to be launching US Capital Global’s M&A division,” said Mitchell R. Cohen, Esq., Senior Vice President and Partner, who leads the group’s regional office in Philadelphia and upcoming office in New York. “This year, we expect to see increased M&A activity as a result of financial sponsors holding record amounts of capital and well-capitalized enterprises making acquisitions in their core businesses. The need for companies to invest in digital infrastructure and energy transition, as well as to reposition against competitors and reorient to new markets, will also continue to drive M&A activity. To support this rise in activity, we will be hosting a series of exclusive M&A-focused events at key locations on the East Coast later this year.”

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

To learn more about US Capital Global and its M&A division, email Mitchell R. Cohen, Senior Vice President and Partner, at mcohen@uscapglobal.com or call +1 609-828-1788.

