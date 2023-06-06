Global private financial group expands its presence on the East Coast with a new office in New York City, celebrated at an exclusive launch reception at the University Club of New York.

Launch Event US Capital Global’s exclusive New York launch reception was proudly sponsored by Greenberg Traurig LLP, ev Transportation Services, Condition One Nutrition, and Phoenix CG, LLC

New York, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global, a leading private financial group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Northeast regional office in New York City, further expanding the company’s global footprint and strengthening its commitment to serving clients in the financial hub of the United States. The group’s New York office was opened on May 18th at a grand launch reception at the University Club of New York, attended by over 200 wealth managers, family office directors, hedge fund CEOs, entrepreneurs, attorneys and accountants, and high-net-worth investors.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, New York, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are thrilled to establish a presence in New York City, which is such an important center for finance, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global. “Our expansion into this vibrant market aligns with our mission to provide customized financial solutions to middle market businesses and individuals seeking growth and prosperity. We look forward to deepening our relationships with clients, partners, and the financial and business community in New York.”

US Capital Global’s exclusive New York launch reception was proudly sponsored by Greenberg Traurig LLP, ev Transportation Services, Condition One Nutrition, and Phoenix CG, LLC. The event was followed the next day by a Referral Agent Lunch and Program at the University Club, with presentations by Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner of US Capital Global, and David Forman, CEO of Phoenix CG, LLC.

“With guests travelling from as far off as Israel, India, and Brazil, the New York launch reception was a tremendous success,” said Charles Towle. “I would like to thank our generous sponsors and all the guests who attended this lively gathering, the first of many to come. Our Referral Agent Lunch the next day, which was attended by over forty referral agents, was a valuable opportunity to deepen our relationship with our dynamic network of referral agents and contacts. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and client satisfaction, our US Capital Global team is committed to delivering personalized financial solutions to drive growth and maximize value.”

Mitchell R. Cohen, Esq., Senior Vice President and Partner, who leads the group’s regional office in Philadelphia and now New York City, said, “Our US Capital Global team could not be more enthusiastic about the launch of our New York regional office. Under the leadership of Jeffrey Sweeney, our founder and CEO, and Charles Towle, our COO and Managing Partner, we celebrated the launch at a reception at the University Club of New York, attended by over 200 guests. We look forward to continuing to expand our international investment banking and wealth management presence to the Northeast, having recently also opened an office in Philadelphia, and to working closely in the region with our clients, referral sources, and contacts.”

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management, M&A, and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global and its services, email Mitchell R. Cohen, Senior Vice President and Partner, at mcohen@uscapglobal.com or call +1 609-828-1788.

Attachment

Launch Event

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com