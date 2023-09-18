Global private financial group provides financial advisory services for CardLab ApS, a Danish smart card cybersecurity firm providing next-generation biometric technologies.

San Francisco, California, USA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, has provided customized financial advisory services for Danish high-security smart card provider CardLab ApS (“CardLab” or the “Company”), culminating in a $10 million offer for convertible note financing. CardLab provides best-in-class technical design and manufacturing support for biometric card solutions, including scalable security platforms and seamless integration into existing cybersecurity infrastructure.

With offices in San Francisco, Dallas, Miami, New York, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

With an impressive portfolio of biometric card solutions and a full backend authentication system, CardLab has a strong IP patent estate, including over 200 patents globally. The Company has received grants from the EU Innovation Council and other institutional investors. Significantly, CardLab secured approved pilot orders from the US Department of Defense but was in the end hampered by supply chain issues caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We take great satisfaction in having delivered customized financial advisory solutions to CardLab,” stated Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President at US Capital Global. “Our efforts encompassed the strategic design of a $10 million capital raise round for CardLab, generating substantial interest and multiple offers. Additionally, we strategically positioned the Company to access new markets through a dedicated field office in Fort Worth, Texas, while fostering connections with prominent financial institutions.”

CardLab was designated the “Most Secure and Innovative Cyber Security Protection Solution” by Business World Magazine, alongside several other industry awards by World Business Outlook, including “Best Card Security Solutions Provider Denmark 2022.”

Based in Denmark, CardLab is a world-leading technology provider to the digital identity and powered smart card industry. CardLab develops and commercializes ISO 7810 compliant secure card products, including a fingerprint card authentication solution for payment, ID, access control, blockchain and cryptocurrency platforms, and cyber security. To learn more, visit www.cardlab.com.

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

